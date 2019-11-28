Bears vs Lions Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Detroit Lions are a Thanksgiving fixture, but will be starting a new face at quarterback on Thursday as they face the Chicago Bears in a divisional clash.

The game is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. ET, and will be televised nationally on Fox.

Bears vs Lions Preview

The matchup between the NFC North rivals revs up Thanksgiving and both squads are in desperate need of a win. The Bears need a win to keep their slim playoff hopes alive, while the Lions just need some kind of morale boost after losing seven of its last eight games.

It won’t be easy for Detroit, who is down to third-string quarterback David Blough. The Lions (3-7-1) announced on Wednesday that Blough would get the nod at QB, with both Matthew Stafford and backup Jeff Driskel dealing with injuries.

“We’ve put him in certain situations. We have different team periods throughout practice normally when we’re out there,” Lions coach Matt Patricia said. “We like to take those different kind of chances during the week to mix up some of the huddles, and who is out there and who is not. We do it really at all positions, and certainly, Blough is one of those guys that it’s important for us to do that with, too.”

The Lions are coming off a loss to the winless Redskins a week ago, heating up hot seat for Patricia who is on the verge of a second winless season.

“He’s our head coach, and he’s the guy we’re really behind,” right guard Graham Glasgow said of Patricia. “We just need to execute, and I think at the end of the day that comes down to everybody on the team: coaches, players. I don’t think that gets pinned on one person in particular.”

Patricia agreed with Glasgow’s assessment.

“We all saw what the mistakes are,” Patricia said. “We all saw them out there. We have to do a better job of coaching it and executing it.”

The Bears are hoping to have a healthy Trubisky for the matchup, who has been dealing with a hip-pointer issue. He also missed last year’s Thanksgiving matchup with an injury. Chicago won anyway, 23-16.

“I really wanted to play in that game last year. It stunk that I couldn’t, but I’m excited to play on Thanksgiving this year,” Trubisky said. “It’s one of those games that as a kid you always remember watching, the Thanksgiving game. Now we get an opportunity to play in it, and after missing last year, I’m definitely excited to play on Thursday.”

The Bears are a 5.5-point road favorite for the game.