How to Stream & Download Beck’s ‘Hyperspace’

Beck is set to release his fourteenth studio album tonight. The album is titled Hyperspace, and will be the singer’s first new release since 2017’s Colors. It was several teaser singles, including “Uneventful Days,” “Dark Places” and “Everlasting Nothing.”
Hyperspace will be released at 9 p.m. PT on Thursday (November 21) or midnight ET on Friday (November 22) depending on your time zone. We’ve listed all the different platforms that the album will be released on, and the ways in which you can listen below.
Apple Music
You will be able to stream Beck’s latest album on iTunes and Apple Music. If you have an Apple Music account, you can go into the app on your phone or tablet and set the notifications to alert you when the album is out. Click here to learn how.
If you don’t have an Apple Music account and want to try it out, you can click here to start a free 30-day trial. If you cancel during your trial period, you’ll continue to have access to the entire Apple Music catalog until the date that you would have been billed for the full price. The album is also available for pre-order on iTunes, which you can check out here.
Spotify
Tidal
Beck’s album will also be available to listen to on Tidal. The streaming service offers a free 30-day trial with Tidal Premium, which provides access to music videos and curated playlists.
Preview
The album includes ten tracks, and features production from Pharrell Williams. Beck talked about the theme of the album, as well as what it was like to work with Williams. “My thought with the record was, I started to fall into this structure that each song was a different person, a portrait of a person in a mood of life,” he told the Independent.
“Not a narrative of a life story at all, just a snapshot, a freeze frame of a milieu of a day in a life, that each person in the songs was trying to find some way in their life to grapple with the world, their lives and their past, their limitations, fear, trauma all those things that we share, and the various ways in which we try to navigate all these things,” Beck added.
Beck said that he and Williams have tried to work together for nearly two decades. “In passing, we’ve discussed working together for 15, 16, 17 years, a long time,” Beck explains. “It just took a while because there’s so many other moving parts. I’m a big admirer of his, always wanted to work with him. It’s a leap of faith and curiosity, to see what would come out of us working together… My original thought when I first met with him was I just wanted to make something that had a kind of joy to it, a happiness.”
“I remember saying the day we went to work together, ‘I want to make something that feels happy,’ and so I went into the studio with him and he said, ‘Before we get started, I just want to play you something I just recorded and I want to get your thoughts,’ and he played me the song ‘Happy’,” Beck recalled. “It sort of proves the point. There’s a positivity that he exudes and embodies. It’s very unusual.”
Check out the complete tracklist below.
1. “Hyperlife”
2. “Uneventful Days”
3. “Saw Lightning”
4. “Die Waiting” (featuring Sky Ferreira)
5. “Chemical”
6. “See Through”
7. “Hyperspace” (featuring Terrell Hines)
8. “Stratosphere”
9. “Dark Places”
10. “Star”
11. “Everlasting Nothing”
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.