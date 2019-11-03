Browns vs Broncos Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Cleveland Browns will look to snap a three-game tailspin when they face the struggling Broncos in Denver on Sunday afternoon.

The game is scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m. ET, and if it’s in your market (coverage map), it’ll be televised on CBS. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Browns vs Broncos on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV or other device via one of the following streaming services:

If the Game is in Your Market: Amazon Prime’s CBS Channel

If you want to watch in-market CBS games, and you don’t need any other channels, Amazon Prime’s CBS channel is a great option.

If you already have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the Browns vs Broncos on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If the Game is in Your Market: FuboTV

If you want to watch as much NFL as possible beyond just this game, CBS, Fox, NBC (all live in select markets, including Cleveland and Denver) and NFL Network are among the 100-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, while NFL RedZone is included in the Sports Plus add-on.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Browns vs Broncos on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

If the Game is in Your Market: Hulu With Live TV

Another option for watching as much as NFL as possible, Hulu With Live TV comes with 60-plus live TV channels, including CBS, Fox, NBC (all live in select markets, including Cleveland and Denver) and ESPN.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Browns vs Broncos on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If the Game is in Your Market: CBS All-Access

Like the Amazon Prime CBS channel, this is a good option if you simply want to watch in-market CBS games. This is ultimately the same as Amazon option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead.

You can start a free 7-day trial of CBS All-Access right here, and then you can watch a live stream of the Browns vs Broncos on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

If the Game is out of Your Market: SundayTicket.TV

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service isn’t widely available, though, as it’s available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite TV (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of certain metropolitan areas such as San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is available on many different devices.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN Canada right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Browns vs Broncos and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Browns vs Broncos Preview

The Browns (2-5) and Broncos (2-6) are two teams in desperate need of a win to get their seasons going in the right direction when they meet on Sunday afternoon in Denver.

Coming off a 7-8-1 2018 campaign and an offseason of big splash acquisitions, there were high expectations for the Browns to finally end their long playoff drought this season, but things have begun to spiral as the team has dropped its last three games.

Frustrations have begun to show for their second-year quarterback Baker Mayfield, who walked out of a media session on Wednesday after he was perturbed by a line of questioning.

The 2018 first overall draft pick has struggled mightily this season, leading the league with 12 interceptions.

Mayfield took to Twitter after the incident on Wednesday to express his frustration.

“Everybody wants to hear the truth until they actually get it…. I am who I am and always have been,” said Mayfield. “Don’t call it emotional when it’s convenient and then passion when it fits. I care about winning, so yeah I’m frustrated. If I was to act like it’s okay to lose, then y’all would say that I’ve gotten complacent. My sense of urgency is at an all time high. And if I offend anybody along the way… that’s too bad.”

Mayfield completed 20-of-31 passes for 194 yards, a touchdown and an interception in last week’s 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots.

The Browns turned the ball over on three consecutive possessions as they fell behind 17-0 in the first quarter to the unbeaten Patriots.

One of the lone bright spots for the Browns in the loss was the production of running back Nick Chubb, who gashed the top-ranked Patriots defense for 131 yards on 20 carries.

Like the Browns, the Broncos have fallen on tough times during the first half of this season.

After losing their first four games, the Broncos won two in a row and it looked like they may be making a charge to get back into the playoff race but they’ve dropped their last two to fall to 2-6.

Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco was placed on IR this week and will miss the remainder of the season due to a herniated disc in his neck.

Brandon Allen will be called on by the Broncos to make his first NFL start on Sunday.

The 27-year-old fourth-year pro from Arkansas will be making his first start under center since Jan. 2, 2016 when he led Arkansas against Kansas State in the Liberty Bowl.

The Broncos now feature a collection of quarterbacks that have yet to take a snap in the NFL.

They promoted Brett Rypien, an undrafted rookie from Boise State, from the practice squad to serve as the backup.

WEATHER:

Denver is expecting a fine fall afternoon on Sunday, with sunny skies and temperatures in the low to mid-50s.

ODDS:

Browns -4

Over/Under Total Points: 39