Colts vs Steelers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The AFC South leading Indianapolis Colts are looking for their fourth win in a row as they travel to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, and if it’s in your market (coverage map), it’ll be televised on CBS. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Colts vs Steelers on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV or other device via one of the following streaming services:

If the Game is in Your Market: Amazon Prime’s CBS Channel

If you want to watch in-market CBS games, and you don’t need any other channels, Amazon Prime’s CBS channel is a great option.

If you already have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the Colts vs Steelers on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If the Game is in Your Market: CBS All-Access

Like the Amazon Prime CBS channel, this is a good option if you simply want to watch in-market CBS games. This is ultimately the same as Amazon option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead.

You can start a free 7-day trial of CBS All-Access right here, and then you can watch a live stream of the Colts vs Steelers on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

If the Game is out of Your Market: SundayTicket.TV

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service isn’t widely available, though, as it’s available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite TV (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of certain metropolitan areas such as San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is available on many different devices.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN Canada right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Colts vs Steelers and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Colts vs Steelers Preview

Many left the Colts for dead after franchise quarterback Andrew Luck suddenly retired before the season, but Jacoby Brissett has done a solid job filling in. He’s passed for 1,590 yards, 14 touchdowns and just 3 interceptions.

“It wasn’t so much good fortune as it was having a great GM who had the foresight to trade for Jacoby Brissett while Andrew was still here,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “And I really think (general manager Chris Ballard) deserves a lot of credit for that and getting him here, and what he thought — and what I now knew to believe when I got here — as, ‘Hey, this guy’s a top-level quarterback.’”

The Steelers are also missing their franchise quarterback in Ben Roethlisberger, who had season-ending elbow surgery. Mason Rudolph is filling in, and is come off one of his best performances as a pro, having thrown for for 251 yards and two touchdowns in a comeback effort against the Dolphins.

“We didn’t need to see that. We’ve been working with him now going on a couple of years, and that’s just kind of in his DNA,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. “That’s one of the reasons why the guys rallied around him and believe in him.”

But even with the lack of “Big Ben,” the Colts are not taking the Steelers lightly, especially with their home crowd backing them.

“I mean we talk a little bit. We talk in general, ‘Hey, this is like Arrowhead – another great place to play, another good football environment, another hostile environment. Hey, we went to Arrowhead and did a nice job.’ So it’s that same mindset. Offensively, Jacoby (Brissett) reminded the guys today that we went to Arrowhead and had like no pre-snap penalties and stuff like that. We’ve got to have that same focus, concentration. So you do make parallels that you can draw from and learn from, yes.”

James Conner is doubtful for the game, so it will test yet another part of the Steelers depth chart.

“We got the depth in the running back room to handle the situation we’re going through,” backup running back Jaylen Samuels said. “I believe in everybody. I believe in this team, the O-line, the coaches. If we all just believe in each other and execute, we’ll be good.”

The Steelers are a 1-point home favorite against the Colts, who are a miserable 1-9 SU and 3-7 ATS in their last 10 road games against Pittsburgh.