Cowboys vs Patriots Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The New England Patriots’ top-ranked defense takes on the Dallas Cowboys’ league-best offense in a battle of division leaders on Sunday.

The game is scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m. ET, and if it’s in your market (coverage map), it’ll be televised on Fox. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Cowboys vs Patriots on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV or other device via one of the following streaming services:

Cowboys vs Patriots Preview

It’s the ol’ immovable object meets an unstoppable force on Sunday in New England.

The Dallas Cowboys (6-4) bring their top-ranked offense into Gillette Stadium to face the New England Patriots (9-1) and the NFL-best defense in a marquee matchup of division leaders.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has never lost to the Cowboys as a starter, going 4-0 in his career.

Brady and the Patriots’ offense have yet to find their next gear, as they have struggled to find consistent production.

But it hasn’t been an issue thus far since the Pats’ defense has carried the torch in their 9-1 start.

The Patriots are holding teams to just under 11 points per game through their first 10 contests and lead the league with 28 takeaways.

New England fell behind 10-0 in the second quarter last week on the road to the Philadelphia Eagles but rallied for a 17-10 victory.

The Patriots’ defense shut out the Eagles in the second half and finished the game with five sacks, six tackles for a loss and one fumble recovery.

If the Cowboys are going to succeed on Sunday, they will have to break-through on a defense that has only surrendered nine total TDs this season and hasn’t allowed a single red-zone TD at home.

“It’s exciting,” Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said. “You talk about wanting to win championships. You’ve got to beat the people that have won.”

Prescott has taken the Cowboys on his back the last three games, throwing for 1,098 yards, 10 TDs and 3 INTs.

The two-time Pro Bowler is enjoying a career season through his first ten games, leading the NFL with 322.1 passing yards per game.

The Cowboys have won three of their last four games to grab the lead in the NFC East.

Dallas defeated the Lions last week, 35-27, behind Prescott’s monster performance that saw him put up 444 passing yards and three touchdowns.

The Cowboys will be looking to execute better on the ground on Sunday, as they’ve struggled with the run game over the last two games, rushing for under 100-yards in each contest.

With a win on Sunday, the Patriots would extend their streak to 17 straight seasons with at least 10 victories, which would be an NFL record.

ODDS:

Patriots -5

Over/Under Total Points: 44

WEATHER:

It won’t be a pretty late fall day in Foxborough, MA on Sunday, as they are expecting rain (heavy at times) and winds of 10 to 20 mph.