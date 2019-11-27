How to Watch ‘Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Opry’ Online

Tonight, Country music legend Dolly Parton will be celebrating five decades of performing at the Grand Ole Opry. The television event will air on NBC at 9pm ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

NBC (live in most markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

Start Your FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Opry on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch most shows on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, but they all include NBC (live in select markets).

Start Your AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Opry on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

NBC (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Opry on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most new shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Opry’ Preview

As NBC puts it, “After 50 years of excellence, it’s time to celebrate Dolly Parton.”

The show will chronicle Parton’s fifty years with the Grand Ole Opry. On her website, Parton shares, “I’m so thrilled to be celebrating my 50-year anniversary with the Grand Ole Opry… I’m also excited that NBC wanted to share in this milestone with me. Together we hope to entertain a broader audience on what the Grand Ole Opry is and what it means to me. We have some special treats, surprises and great performances by some very talented artists and I’m looking so forward to sharing it with you.”

Some of those artists include Hank Williams Jr., Emmylou Harris, Toby Keith, Chris Janson, Margo Price, and Dierks Bently.

To date, Parton has 25 certified gold, platinum, and multi-platinum awards. She’s also had 25 songs reach No. 1 on the Billboard country music charts, and is one of a handful of people to have received one nomination for an Oscar, Grammy, Tony, and Emmy.

To add to that list of accolades, Parton has been nominated for 46 Grammys and has won eight.

Parton officially joined the Opry in January 1969, and tonight will feature some behind-the-scenes footage of those performances. Parton is quoted by Taste of Country as saying, “The night that I actually became a member 50 years ago was one of the highlights of my whole life because it was a true dream of mine,” Parton says. “You never know what’s going to happen to you in your life. You never know if your dreams will come true. And if they do, you wonder how people will remember you when you’re older.”

And what about the Grand Ole Opry, itself? It started as a radio broadcast, and today is considered a live-entertainment phenomenon. Dolly Parton’s website reads, “Dedicated to honoring country music’s rich history and dynamic present, the Grand Ole Opry showcases a mix of country legends and the contemporary chart-toppers who have followed in their footsteps. The Opry, an American icon and Nashville’s #1 attraction, is world-famous for creating one-of-a-kind entertainment experiences for audiences of all ages. It’s been called the ‘home of American music’ and ‘the show that made country music famous.'”

Be sure to tune into Dolly Parton: 50 Years At the Grand Ole Opry” tonight on NBC at 9pm ET/PT.

READ NEXT: Dolly Parton’s Jolene: Story Behind ‘Heartstrings’ Iconic Song