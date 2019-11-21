Duke vs Cal Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The No. 1-ranked Duke Blue Devils take on the unbeaten California Golden Bears Thursday night in the semifinals of the 2K Empire Classic Benefiting Wounded Warrior Project.

The game is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN2. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Duke vs Cal Preview

The nation’s newest No. 1-ranked team, the Duke Blue Devils (4-0) will make a return trip to Madison Square Garden in New York to take on the unbeaten California Golden Bears (4-0) in the semifinals of the 2K Empire Classic Benefiting Wounded Warrior Project.

Duke was bumped up to No. 1 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll after previous top-ranked Kentucky was upset last week by Evansville.

The Blue Devils are ranked atop the AP Poll for the 143rd time, extending their NCAA record.

Duke is coming off a 74-63 win over Georgia State last week, which was a little too close for comfort for the Blue Devils, as they were forced to overcome a poor shooting night from the field.

Sophomore guard Tre Jones led the way with a career-best 31 points while adding six assists and four steals.

Duke made up for its season-worst 34.2% shooting from the field, on the glass, outrebounding Georgia State 58-32.

Freshman forward Vernon Carey Jr. has put up back-to-back double-doubles and currently has the second-best shooting percentage in the ACC (62.2%).

Duke is making its second appearance at Madison Square Garden this month. The Blue Devils began the season with an opening-night win over Kansas in the Champions Classic on Nov. 5.

Meanwhile, California comes into Thursday night’s game riding its best start (4-0) since the 2015-2016 season.

The Bears won their first four contests at home and will be making their first road-trip this week.

California played a sloppy game their last time out on Monday against Prairie View A&M, when they edged out a 54-50 win.

The Bears turned the ball over 22 times and had a scoreless drought of seven minutes in the second half.

Sophomore guard Matt Bradley led the way for the Bears on Monday, scoring 16 points. Bradley is averaging 20 points per game early on this season, including making 11-of-21 three-point shots.

California is shooting 51.7 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from long-range in their first four games.

The winner of the Blue Devils and Bears will face the winner of Thursday’s first semifinal game between No. 22 Texas and Georgetown on Friday at Madison Square Garden.

ODDS:

Duke -19

Total Points Over/Under: 136.5