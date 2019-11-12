How to Watch Duke vs Central Arkansas Basketball Online Without Cable

The No. 2-ranked Duke Blue Devils take on the Central Arkansas Bears at Cameron Indoor Stadium in the 2K Empire Classic Benefiting Wounded Warrior Project on Tuesday night.

Duke vs Central Arkansas Preview

The Duke Blue Devils, fresh off of being moved up in the AP Top 25 poll to No. 2, will host the Central Arkansas Bears on Tuesday night in what will be the first of two campus games for them in the 2K Empire Classic Benefiting Wounded Warrior Project.

Duke kicked off their 2018-2019 campaign last Tuesday at Madison Square Garden in the Champions Classic with a win over Kansas, who was ranked No. 3 in the preseason Top 25.

The Blue Devils then had their home-opener at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Friday and blew out Colorado State, 89-55.

Leading the way for Duke out of the gate this season has been their floor general, Tre Jones, who was the only member of last season’s stellar Blue Devil freshmen class to return.

Jones has put up 15 points in each of his first two games and has tallied 15 total assists. The sophomore guard has scored or assisted on 45 percent of the made baskets in Duke’s first two contests.

The Blue Devils are now 19-1 when Jones has a double-digit scoring output.

Duke has won 148 straight non-conference games at home – the nation’s longest streak. The next longest streak is owned by Butler with 52.

The Blue Devils will face Georgia State in the second campus game of the tournament on Friday at Cameron Indoor Stadium, before traveling to New York to play California on Thursday, Nov. 21 at Madison Square Garden followed by a matchup with Georgetown or Texas on Friday, Nov. 22.

Duke has won the last two 2K Empire Classic tournaments that they’ve participated in and are 8-2 all-time in the event.

Meanwhile, Central Arkansas is coming off a game in which they hung tough against Georgetown on Saturday but ultimately fell 89-78.

The Bears stayed competitive by hitting 12 three-pointers and forcing 19 turnovers. Four of their players scored in double figures, led by junior center Hayden Koval who put up 21 points.

Central Arkansas stacked their non-conference schedule this season, which included an opening-night game against No. 16 Baylor, which they lost 105-61, and upcoming matchups with Wichita State, Utah and Marquette.

The Bears are relishing the opportunity to take on Duke for the first time in their program’s history.

“I think the thing I like about getting a chance to play against Duke is that this will be a lifetime memory for these young men,” said Central Arkansas head coach Russ Pennell. “Regardless of the outcome, you get to play on one of the storied courts in basketball history, Cameron Indoor, against the all-time winningest coach in college basketball history in Mike Krzyzewski. You have the Cameron Crazies and then there’s the fact they’ve won five national championships.

“You know, not everyone gets that chance to do that, in fact very few do. So the experience is probably the No. 1 thing. And then for the current, you’re trying to get your basketball team better against the apex of talent and success in college basketball. So it’s a balancing act between the two. You want to enjoy the environment but you also want to play well. So I think that’s the challenge and the goal.”