Georgia vs Georgia Tech Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets football team will host Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate rivals the Georgia Bulldogs at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at noon ET and will be televised on ABC. If you don’t have cable, you can watch the game live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PS4, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include ABC (live in select markets).

Start Your AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of Georgia vs Georgia Tech on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your AT&T TV Now credentials.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

ABC (live in select markets) is one of 60-plus live TV channels included with Hulu With Live TV, which also comes with Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of Georgia vs Georgia Tech on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

YouTube TV comes with 70-plus live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets).

Get YouTube TV

Once signed up, you can then watch Georgia vs Georgia Tech live on your computer via the YouTube website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other compatible streaming device via the YouTube app. You can also watch on ESPN.com or the ESPN app by signing in with your YouTube TV credentials.

If you can’t watch live, YouTube TV comes with included DVR.

ESPN Digital Platforms

The game is also on ESPN3, which you can watch on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet, or streaming device via the ESPN app.

You won’t need to log-in to a cable provider to watch this way as long as you are signed in to a participating Internet Service Provider (ISP). However, if you don’t have one of those, you can also sign up for one of the above options and then use your AT&T TV Now, Hulu, or YouTube TV credentials to sign in and watch the game on the ESPN digital platforms.

Georgia vs Georgia Tech Preview

The Bulldogs bested the Texas A&M Aggies 19-13 at home last week to improve to 10-1 overall and 7-1 in SEC play. The victory punched their ticket to the conference’s Dec. 7 title game, when they’ll meet the No. 2 LSU Tigers.

Redshirt senior placekicker Rodrigo Blankenship connected on his lone extra-point attempt and all four of his field goals, from — in order — 41, 49, 37, and 31 yards. His third made him the program’s all-time leading scorer, with 418.

“We certainly have helped him with it. We’ve taken a lot of field goals,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said, according to 247 Sports. “What Rodrigo has done, and overcome, is just a story for the ages. To be a walk-on, to not get a scholarship, to continue to work, get a scholarship, and continue to grind, and be as consistent as he has been in some of the toughest conditions this year that could ask a kicker to kick in. He’s just been tremendous. And he’s really become a weapon for us. Thank goodness. He’s really become a weapon for us.”

Georgia’s defense held the Aggies to -2 yards on the ground — A&M junior quarterback Kellen Mond, who entered the day averaging 38.3 rushing yards per game, had 9 carries for -9 yards.

“We thought that they have an excellent receiving corps, and a quarterback that can scramble,” Smart said, per 247 Sports. “That was my biggest concern in the game, was being able to cover them and then him take off. I don’t know how many he rushed for, but he certainly had some positive scrambles. That was the dynamic. We’ve played some other really good wideouts, but they didn’t have a quarterback that would take off running like him. I thought our defensive staff, once again, did an excellent job having our group prepared.”

A defeat against Georgia Tech would almost certainly doom Georgia’s hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff.

The Yellow Jackets snapped a three-game losing streak last week, edging the North Carolina State Wolfpack 28-26 at home to improve to 3-8 on the year and 2-6 in conference play.

Redshirt freshman quarterback James Graham connected on 7 of 15 passes for 129 yards and 3 touchdowns, adding 112 yards and a score on the ground. The week prior, Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins pulled Graham from the team’s 45-0 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies.

“Especially after last week he had something to prove,” sophomore wideout Malachi Carter said of Graham, according to The Associated Press. “He just went out there and did his thing.”