Jets vs Dolphins Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Two AFC East rivals in desperate need of a motivational boost meet up on Sunday as the winless Miami Dolphins host the one-win Jets at Hard Rock Stadium.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, and if it’s in your market (coverage map), it’ll be televised on CBS. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Jets vs Dolphins on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV or other device via one of the following streaming services:

Jets vs Dolphins Preview

With one win between them, the battle between the Jets and Dolphins is not the most highly anticipated. And in fact, a loss might be negative for the franchises, which will likely be in the running for a top pick in the draft.

The game is also a return for Jets head coach Adam Gase to his old stomping grounds in Miami, where he went 23-25 as the head coach over three season.

However, Gase isn’t worried about nostalgia. His duty is to help his team get a victory after the miserable start.

“I can’t worry about what could have been. We’re 1-6 right now,” Gase added. “We need to figure out a way to win a game this week.”

Since returning from his stint with mono, Jets quarterback Sam Darnold has not been great. He has 7 interceptions to just a pair of touchdowns over the last two weeks, and the most notable thing he has done is saying he was “seeing ghosts” against the Patriots.

“I think, for me, there are some instances where I definitely see myself trying to do too much,” Darnold said. “I just have to continue to play the game and let the game come to me. And if I do that, I think I’ll be OK.”

The Dolphins were outscored 133-16 through the first three weeks of the season, but have been more respectable as of late. They led after a 14-point first quarter against the Steelers last week, but allowed 27 straight points, losing 27-14.

Both teams were active around the trade deadline. The Dolphins acquired injured cornerback Aqib Talib from the Rams for a future draft pick and the Jets reportedly had multiple star players on the market if the price was right. That didn’t sit well with the Jets young starting safety, who was caught off guard by being in trade talks.

He talked to New York Jets chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson this week, but has yet to deal with him GM or head coach.

“It was good,” he said. “It went well. Me and Mr. Johnson are really close. I have a lot of respect for him. I was very comfortable because he understands me — not Jamal Adams as a football player, but Jamal Adams as a person.

“He’s very genuine and authentic, and I’ve always had a mutual respect for him, so that was a guy I was comfortable with talking to. And, it went well.”

The Jets are a 3-point road favorite for the game.