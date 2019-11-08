How to Watch Kentucky vs EKU Basketball Online Without Cable

After knocking off top-ranked Michigan State in their season debut at the Champions Classic, the Kentucky Wildcats face Eastern Kentucky on Friday.

Eastern Kentucky vs Kentucky Basketball Preview

Kentucky sent a message to the rest of the nation and has the No. 1 ranking in sight with a strong performance in their opener, knocking off Michigan State 69-62.

“We’re coming off a game where people who watched it are saying, ‘Did you see their energy? Did you see their spirit? Did you see how hard they play?'” Kentucky coach John Calipari said Thursday. “Well, just be that team. We gotta do the same this game.”

It was a nice change of pace from the Wildcats’ opener a year ago, when they were shellacked by Duke by 34 points. Sophomore Ashton Hagans has dubbed the opening month of the season “No Smile November.”

“If you walked into the locker room before the game, it was silent,” he said. “Everybody was serious and locked in and ready to go.”

The talk of the game was guard Tyrese Maxey, who came off the bench for 26 points — the highest total for a Kentucky freshman in his debut.

“What I saw today was what I saw in high school,” Calipari said of Maxey’s scoring prowess. “I had not seen it before today.”

Maxey said he had never come off the bench in his life — which he probably won’t find himself doing much after his performance — but is all about getting the W for his Wildcats.

“I want to win at all costs,” Maxey told the Lexington Herald-Leader. “Whatever it takes.”

Calipari knows his team can’t let their guard down against Eastern Kentucky, which also enters with a 1-0 record thanks to a 79-68 victory over Chattanooga in their opener.

“Now, this is going to be a hard game because this team is pressing for 40 minutes,” Calipari said. “They’re gonna scramble and do stuff that this team has not seen.”

The Wildcats will have to contain Darius Hicks, who recorded 18 points and 12 rebounds in the Colonels win. However, Calipari is confident in his team’s defense.

“What I saw defensively for this early — this is my 11th year — I’m not sure if there’s a couple of teams that were better defensively at this point than we were that game,” Calipari said.

Kentucky is a whopping 28.5-point favorite for the game, with a total of 149. According to the Associated Press, Kentucky limited its 16 non-conference opponents last year to an average of just 65.9 points per game.