How to Watch Maryland vs Rhode Island Basketball Online Without Cable

The Maryland Terrapins basketball team will host the Rhode Island Rams at the XFINITY Center on Saturday.

Rhode Island vs Maryland Basketball Preview

Maryland pounded the Holy Cross Crusaders 95-71 at home in their season opener on Tuesday. The Crusaders held a 22-21 advantage nine minutes into the game before the Terps pulled away, carrying a 51-39 lead into the midway break.

The Terps, who returned seven players from last year’s NCAA Tournament squad, had eight players log at least 14 minutes on Tuesday.

“It’s hard when we’re this big and tall to chase guys around, five guys that can shoot it,” Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon said, according to The Associated Press. “Our depth finally got them.”

He added: “It’s nice, especially when the depth plays well. And I think it’s just going to get better when the new guys get used to playing and get used to the speed of the college game.”

Sophomore forward Jalen Smith paced the Terps with 16 points, 11 rebounds, and 3 blocks. Anthony Cowan Jr., a senior guard, dished a team-high 5 assists to go with 12 points and 4 rebounds.

“We played well,” Cowan said, per The Associated Press. “There were definitely some times where we weren’t getting enough stops or we weren’t doing the little things. But overall, I’m happy how we came out.”

The Rams opened their season on Tuesday as well, besting the Long Island Sharks 76-65.

“It’s good to get the first win,” URI head coach David Cox said, according to The Independent. “We’ve got to get the kinks out. We’ve got a lot of work to do in the next few days in preparation for Maryland.”

He added: “We think that we have a number of guys who can put the ball in the basket. We want to be selfless when we play. We want to share the game. That’s what you saw tonight.”

URI junior guard Fatts Russell finished with 18 points, 7 assists, and 3 steals, all team highs, and was one of five Rams to score in double figures. Freshman forward Jacob Toppin, the brother of Dayton Flyers standout Obi Toppin, came off the bench to score 11 points and grab 7 boards.

“He’s a confident young man. He’s long, he’s athletic, he’s skilled,” Cox said of the younger Toppin, per The Independent. “We had him guarding multiple positions tonight and I thought his defensive effort was really, really good. The 11 points, we’ll take, but his defensive effort, I thought he was locked into the game plan. If he can continue on this trend moving forward, he definitely brings tremendous value to this team.”