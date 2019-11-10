How to Watch MSU vs Binghamton Basketball Online Without Cable

The Michigan State Spartans basketball team will host the Binghamton Bearcats at the Breslin Center on Sunday.

Binghamton vs Michigan State Preview

The Spartans, who opened the season ranked No. 1 in the country, fell to the No. 2 Kentucky Wildcats 69-62 in their debut on Tuesday.

Neither team shot well from the field, but the Wildcats took better care of the ball, coughing it up just 10 times. The Spartans racked up 16 turnovers.

“Our defense, they shot 38%, we shot 39. Our defense was pretty good,” Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said, according to The State News. “Our rebounding ended up even, that is a much bigger team than us … Disappointed in our shooting, but that’s gonna happen. The things I think we could’ve corrected is the turnovers. You can’t correct the missed shots, you just got to shoot the ball better.”

The Spartans trailed by 10 at halftime, but managed to cut the deficit to three in less than six minutes. Kentucky then mounted a 13-point lead, only to watch Michigan State reduce it to two with 1:27 left.

“When all else fails, that’s what [Izzo] instills in us early, that’s why he recruits the people he recruits, fighters and dogs on the court, that are never gonna stop trying and never stop fighting,” Spartans sophomore forward Aaron Henry said, per The State News. “We gonna go down swinging every time. That just says a lot, to credit his recruiting, to credit everything he does, and what we stand for as a school. We ain’t never gonna stop fighting.”

The Bearcats traveled upstate for their season opener, falling to the Cornell Big Red 84-64 in Ithaca, New York, on Tuesday.

Binghamton, who saw four of their five leading scorers from a year ago graduate in the offseason, trailed by two with four minutes left in the first half before the Big Red pulled away.

“I thought we hung in there a long way,” Binghamton head coach Tommy Dempsey said, according to the Pipe Dream. “We need to keep getting better. That’s the biggest thing.”

He added: “As much as anything, it was about guys getting some experience and getting their feet wet. It’s going to be [a] work in progress through this first half of the season, but we were very prepared for that. Tonight was about seeing where we are, and then we gotta get better.”

Pierre Sarr, a graduate transfer forward making his Bearcats debut, led the team with 16 points to go with 4 rebounds, 2 steals, and a block.

“That was good to see from [Sarr],” Dempsey said of the former Monmouth Hawks reserve, per the Pipe Dream. “He came out here and delivered a good performance. He got his senior year off to a good start.”