How to Watch Oklahoma vs Minnesota Basketball Online Without Cable

The Oklahoma Sooners basketball team will meet the Minnesota Golden Gophers at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. If you don’t have cable or don’t have BTN, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Oklahoma vs Minnesota Preview

Each squad opened their season with a victory over an overmatched opponent on Tuesday night.

Oklahoma went into halftime tied 36-36 with the Texas-San Antonio Road Runners, then pulled away in the second period for a 85-67 win. Of the seven Sooners to play at least 18 minutes, four were freshmen.

“A good battle,” Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger said, according to 247Sports. “Obviously, tight at halftime. I thought in the first half, it was good to learn a lot from that. I thought our guys came out in the second half and played with a lot more freedom, a lot more aggressiveness.”

He added: “This team, as young as we are… if we can win and learn, that’s a pretty good combination. This team is going to get better with each day of practice, so getting one in the right column to start with is great.”

Redshirt junior Austin Reaves — who sat out of the 2018-19 season after transferring from the Wichita State Shockers — and freshman guard De’Vion Harmon led the Sooners with 23 points apiece.

“They played great,” Oklahoma junior forward Brady Manek said of Reaves and Harmon, per 247Sports. “For them to come out and do that in their first official game as a Sooner, it’s really cool… They keep it up, I think we can do something special.”

The Golden Gophers also had a pair of newcomers lead the team in scoring in their season-opening win, an 85-50 dismantling of the Cleveland State Vikings.

Marcus Carr, a redshirt sophomore who transferred from the Pittsburgh Panthers, scored a team-high 18 points and grabbed 7 rebounds. Redshirt junior Payton Willis, a transfer from the Vanderbilt Commodores, tallied 17 points. They each recorded 8 assists, tied for the game high.

“We didn’t seem like we were trying to figure each other out. We were pretty connected out there,” Minnesota head coach Richard Pitino said, according to The Associated Press.

He added: “I was encouraged by the chemistry on the court. That did not look like a team that hadn’t played together. When you have so many new players that can be a factor.”

As a freshman in 2017-18, Carr averaged 4 assists per game for the Panthers, ranking 11th among ACC players.

His new team shot 13-of-29 from downtown on Tuesday, coming three triples shy of tying the program’s all-time mark for 3-pointers made in a game.

“I’m confident in these guys when I attack or I kick,” Carr said, per AP. “Even as they take every shot, I really think every single one is going in.”