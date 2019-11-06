How to Watch Cincinnati vs Ohio State Basketball Online Without Cable

The Ohio State Buckeyes will kick off their season by hosting the Cincinnati Bearcats at Value City Arena in Columbus Wednesday.

The game is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox Sports 1. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Cincinnati vs Ohio State Basketball Preview

The Buckeyes are bringing a deep team with a great deal of hype this season. They have loads of talent and potential. Ohio State will be led by Naismith nominee Kaleb Wesson, who averaged 14.6 points and over six rebounds last year while also being a solid shot-blocking presence in the paint. Wesson will be joined by Florida State transfer C.J. Walker, who will be taking over the point guard position.

Ohio State will also welcome exciting freshman guard D. J. Carton to the fray. Carton, who was OSU’s top-rated recruit, scored 15 points in OSU’s exhibition game against Cederville. Luther Muhammad and Duane Washington Jr. should provide a solid backcourt presence, making the Buckeyes one of the more talented and potentially dangerous teams in the Big Ten.

The Bearcats won’t be a pushover, however. They have a new coach in John Brannen, formerly the coach at Northern Kentucky University. Brannen will be taking over a Bearcats team that was 14th in the nation in defense last year, giving up 62.7 points a game. Brannen also has several very talented players of his own.

Jaevin Cumberland, who averaged over 17 points and 3.5 assists last season, will likely be the team’s star this year, and he will be joined by forward Travon Scott, who averaged 13 points and 8.7 rebounds in his last six games. The Bearcats should be better offensively under Brannen, and could challenge the Buckeyes both in and out of the paint, especially if Cumberland gets going from beyond the arc.

When these two teams played each other last year, the Buckeyes won in Cincinnati by a score of 64-56. Ohio State leads the all-time series, 3-2.