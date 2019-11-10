Panthers vs Packers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

In a game that could have major playoff implications down the road, the Green Bay Packers (7-2) will host the Carolina Panthers (5-3) at Lambeau Field Sunday.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, and if it's in your market (coverage map), it'll be televised on Fox.

Panthers vs Packers Preview

This game is huge for both teams. The Packers will need to get a win to maintain their dominance over the rest of the NFC North, and the last thing the Pack want to do is lose back-to-back games. They scored a measly 11 points against the Los Angeles Chargers last week, and they’ll have to do better this week against Carolina–and they likely can.

Carolina is allowing 227 yards through the air and over 133 yards rushing per game, so Aaron Rodgers and running back Aaron Jones could have huge games. The Packers are 4-1 at Lambeau Field this season, so all signs are pointing to a Green Bay win. Unless they can’t contain MVP candidate Christian McCaffrey, that is.

The Panthers are coming off a 30-20 victory against the Tennessee Titans last week, and their star running back is a major reason why. McCaffrey had three-touchdowns against the Titans, and he could do some serious damage against this Packers defense. The Pack are giving up over 127 yards on the ground per game and over 255 yards through the air, so the dual-threat running back could have a field day on Sunday.

Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen has gone 5-1 so far in Cam Newton’s absence, but he has also shown to be turnover prone at times, and Lambeau Field isn’t the kindest place for opposing quarterbacks to play. Allen cannot make mistakes if the Panthers want a chance at winning this one. McCaffrey has carried this offense, and that is going to have to be the case again if Carolina wants a shot at winning this one. If the Packers can contain McCaffrey, Allen and Company will be in for a miserable afternoon.

Carolina needs a win to stay within reach of the Saints in the NFC South, but also to stay in a favorable wild-card spot, so the implications of this one could be huge down the stretch.