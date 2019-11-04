Pelicans vs Nets Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Both the New Orleans Pelicans (1-5) and Brooklyn Nets (2-4) are off to disappointing starts, but one team will have a chance to move in the right direction as they meet up at Barclays Center on Monday.

The game starts at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBA TV (nationally), Fox Sports New Orleans (locally in the Pelicans market) and YES Network (locally in the Nets market). If you don’t have cable, you can watch the game live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PS4, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

All Markets: FuboTV

NBA TV, Fox Sports New Orleans (local markets) and YES Network (local markets) are all among the 95-plus channels included in FuboTV’s main bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch the Pelicans vs Nets live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes included with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Local Markets: Hulu With Live TV

Fox Sports New Orleans (local) and YES Network (local) are part of the 60-plus live TV channels included with Hulu With Live TV, which also comes with Hulu’s huge on-demand streaming TV and movie library. NBA TV isn’t included with Hulu, so this is only an option for those in the Pelicans and Nets markets.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Pelicans vs Nets on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

All Markets: Sling TV

NBA TV is included in Sling TV’s Sports Extra add-on, which can be added to either the Sling Orange or Sling Blue main channel bundle. Fox Sports New Orleans and YES Network aren’t included, but the game will still be on NBA TV in the Pelicans and Nets markets.

You can sign up for a free seven-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch the Pelicans vs Nets live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage for an additional $5 per month.

Pelicans vs Nets Preview

The Pelicans have stumbled to a 1-5 start, but finally got some good news when it was announced star forward Brandon Ingram would be able to return to the lineup after leaving the team’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday with a head injury.

With No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson sidelined, Ingram has carried the load. He’s averaged 26.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game so far this season.

But beyond injuries, the Pelicans have some problems to solve if they want to rebound from their slow start to the season. The most recent blemish on their record was a 115-104 loss to Oklahoma City where they scored just once in the final 3 minutes.

“We just didn’t execute,” Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said. “We’ve just got to get better at that. That’s on me. I’ve got to make sure everybody is in the position they’re supposed to be in.”

The Nets are coming off of a 113-109 loss to the Pistons. Brooklyn has had a shot in all of their games, with two of their losses coming in overtime.

“I just think it takes time,” Nets coach Kenny Atkinson. “It’s going to take time to get together and get on the same page and close out a game. It’s a new team we have to have patience. I like the guys’ spirit and attitude and playing hard.”

Freshly signed free agent Kyrie Irving has done his part this season for the Nets. He’s second in the league in scoring and notched a triple-double against Detroit with with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

A problem for the Nets this season has been fouling in bunches. Against Detroit, the Nets committed 24 fouls, and the Pistons were 23-for-29 from the charity stripe. Brooklyn appeared to get distracted by the officiating late, leading to a technical on Spencer Dinwiddie in the fourth quarter that didn’t help their cause.

“Yeah, it is. That’s part of sliding your feet and also playing to whatever the feeling of the refs are at that night and just making sure you show your hands,” Kyrie Irving said. “A few foul calls I disagreed with, but that’s part of the game. You’ve got to be able to move on to the next thing.

“We don’t have time to reflect on that possession, they’re not going to change the call. We all know that. You’ve just got to be able to move on to the next thing and make sure it’s not a compound effect where you foul one time and you come down and foul again, and you get a lead or you close in within 4 or 5 and then you have a foul.”

Brooklyn is a 4-point home favorite for the game and the total is set at 238.5 — the highest on the board for Monday.