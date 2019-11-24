Raiders vs Jets Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The New York Jets will host the Oakland Raiders on Sunday.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, and if it’s in your market (coverage map), it’ll be televised on CBS. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Raiders vs Jets on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV, or other device via one of the following streaming services:

Raiders vs Jets Preview

The Raiders claimed their third consecutive victory to improve to 6-4 last week, holding on to win 17-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals, the league’s lone winless team.

Oakland quarterback Derek Carr completed 25 of 29 passes for 292 yards, a touchdown, and an interception, and added a score with his legs.

Rookie defensive end Maxx Crosby enjoyed a breakout performance, racking up 4 sacks. He entered the day with 1.5 quarterback takedowns behind the line of scrimmage.

“I prepared all week like I always do and I came to play, just like everybody else on the team,” Crosby said, according to Raiders.com. “So, I just tried to help my team win and that’s what I try to do every week.”

Before the Raiders selected him in the fourth round of this year’s NFL draft, Crosby amassed 18.5 sacks across his last two seasons for the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

“We’ve been talking about the factor grade here — and finally someone will count the sacks and write a nice story about him — but he’s been near the quarterback, he’s been hitting the quarterback, he’s been batting balls down from the quarterback, and today he got to the quarterback,” Oakland head coach Jon Gruden said, per Raiders.com. “So, we’re really pleased with his progress. You got to give him a lot of credit, he’s a rookie from Eastern Michigan. He’s gotten stronger, he’s gotten better, and he’s got a great future here.”

The Jets improved to 3-7 last week, besting Washington 34-17 on the road for their second consecutive victory.

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold completed 19 of 30 passes for 293 yards, 4 touchdowns, and an interception, as New York amassed 400 yards from scrimmage, a season high.

“For us as an offense as a whole, it’s just another stepping stone in the right direction,” Darnold said, according to The Associated Press. “Once our offense is in a really good rhythm, it’s easy for me and a lot of the other guys on the offense to go and make plays.”

Jets tight end Ryan Griffin made 5 catches for a career-high 109 yards, hauling in a 16-yard touchdown strike from Darnold in the final minute of the first half. Wideout Jamison Crowder made 5 grabs for 76 yards and a score of his own.

“He’s still developing,” Crowder said of the 22-year-old Darnold, per The Associated Press. “You can definitely tell that he’s starting to be a little more vocal, take ownership of the offense, which he should — that’s part of the development of a quarterback in this league. I’m just glad he’s taking the right steps to become a great quarterback in this league.”