Rams vs Steelers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Los Angeles Rams will look to push their win streak to three games after a bye week as they look to stay in the hunt in the NFC West as they travel to the East Coast to take on the surprising Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Rams vs Steelers Preview

After a trio of tough losses, the Rams have been able to rebound to keep their playoff hopes alive with wins against the Falcons and Bengals.

One of the biggest questions for L.A. so far this season has been the inconsistent workload for All-Pro running back Todd Gurley. After an MVP caliber season, Gurley has just 355 yards and 6 touchdowns. He has just 92 carries this season, down from 169 at the same point last year.

So if the Rams were indeed saving him, will Gurley be unleashed in the second half of the season as the team makes a push for the playoffs.

“Honestly, we’ll just have to see during the game,” Gurley said. “We’ll have to go out there and just run the ball effectively and let the rest take care of itself.”

One Ram who has no problem making an impact is defensive tackle Aaron Donald, the two-time reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

“He’s just a game wrecker,” Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt said. “It doesn’t matter what aspect of the game it is, he really has no weakness and that’s what makes him the best.”

Donald is heading back to his home for the game. He was born in Pittsburgh and attended Pitt.

“He is the leader of the pack,” Tomlin said. “You can take any block and highlight it and talk about who is being productive and who is not, but the reality is that guy is a catalyst for what goes on over there in terms of creating rush and putting pressure on the quarterback.”

At 4-4 and still very much in contention in the AFC North, the Ben Roethilsberger-less Steelers have been a surprise this season.

“Four-and-four is a good spot to be at,” said safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who the Steelers traded for earlier this season. “Could be better. It’s not where we want to be at, but it’s all we could be right now. It’s a good spot for us. We’ve just got to keep fighting.”

Second-year QB Mason Rudolph stepped in the Big Ben and has done an admirable job, completing 66% of his passes with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions. The team has struggled in the red zone, but Rudolph is eager to rev up the offense to help out the Steelers defense.

“We’re looking to do our part more,” Rudolph said.

The Rams are a 4-point road favorite for the game. The total is set at 47 points.