Raptors vs Clippers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Just a few months removed from having led Toronto to its first NBA title, Kawhi Leonard faces his old mates for the first time on Monday night, when the Clippers host the red hot Raptors.

The game starts at 10:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBA TV (nationally in the US), Fox Sports Prime Ticket (locally in the Clippers market) and Sportsnet 1 (Canada). Those in Canada can watch the game online via Sportsnet’s digital platforms, but if you’re in the US, you can watch the game live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PS4, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

All Markets: FuboTV

NBA TV and Fox Sports Prime Ticket (local markets) are among the 95-plus channels included in FuboTV’s main bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch the Raptors vs Clippers live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes included with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Clippers Local Markets: Hulu With Live TV

Fox Sports Prime Ticket (local) is part of the 60-plus live TV channels included with Hulu With Live TV, which also comes with Hulu’s huge on-demand streaming TV and movie library. NBA TV isn’t included with Hulu, so this is only an option for those in the Clippers market.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Raptors vs Clippers on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

All Markets: Sling TV

NBA TV is included in Sling TV’s Sports Extra add-on, which can be added to either the Sling Orange or Sling Blue main channel bundle. Fox Sports Prime Ticket isn’t included, but the game will still be on NBA TV in the Clippers market.

You can sign up for a free seven-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch the Raptors vs Clippers live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage for an additional $5 per month.

Raptors vs Clippers Preview

Monday night’s game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Toronto Raptors will feature a reunion between Kawhi Leonard and his old mates whom he reached the top of the podium with this past summer.

Leonard, who led the Raptors to their first NBA championship and was named the NBA Finals MVP, will face his old teammates for the first time since he left to sign as a free agent with the Clippers in the offseason.

The two-time NBA champ and Finals MVP is looking forward to Monday.

“It’s going to be fun to see the guys,” Leonard told reporters. “And just congratulate them and be able to shake hands and compete.”

Leonard’s new coach, the Clippers’ Doc Rivers, explained that Leonard’s departure from Toronto was rare in this day and age.

“It’s not like he left on bad terms, really,” Rivers said. “It’s one of those leave-good situations, not one of those leave-awful situations, and let’s be honest, in our league it’s usually the other way.

“He’s had the rare benefit of being able to leave in a happy state.”

Leonard and the Clippers are coming off a 107-101 win over the Portland Trail Blazers last Thursday night.

The Clippers rallied from an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter to secure Rivers’ 900th career victory.

Leonard scored 27 points and had 13 rebounds and Lou Williams added 26 points, including a go-ahead jumper with 58 seconds left in the game.

The Clippers defense held strong in the fourth quarter, locking down the Blazers’ Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.

“It’s the third game that we’ve won, in my opinion, completely because of our defense,” said Rivers. “Our offense was below average. If you can win a game and not play well offensively, that says a lot about your team.”

Meanwhile, the defending NBA champion Raptors have picked up where they left off last season, even without the presence of Leonard, winning seven of their first nine games this season.

Playing shorthanded on Sunday night in Los Angeles, the Raptors stunned the Lakers, beating them 113-104 to snap their seven-game win streak.

The Raptors were playing without their star guard Kyle Lowry and key reserve Serge Ibaka, who were both injured on Friday.

Lowry broke his left thumb and is expected to miss at least a couple weeks and Ibaka sprained his right ankle and is expected to be out for the rest of the team’s road trip, according to Raptors head coach Nick Nurse.

In their absence, a pair of the team’s key contributors from last season’s title run stepped up, helping the Raptors to outscore the Lakers 35-26 in the fourth quarter on their way to a come-from-behind victory.

Pascal Siakam had 24 points and 11 rebounds and Fred VanVleet filled in for Lowry with 23 points and 10 assists.

LAST MEETING:

The Raptors beat the Clippers 121-103 in Toronto on Feb. 3, 2019.

ODDS:

Clippers -10

Total Points Over/Under: 221.5