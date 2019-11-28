Saints vs Falcons Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

A pair of NFC South rivals close out the Thanksgiving slate of football as the New Orleans Saints look to avenge one of their only two losses this season against the Atlanta Falcons.

The game is scheduled to start at 8:20 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

NBC (live in select markets) is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

Start Your FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the Saints vs Falcons on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, but they all include NBC (live in select markets).

Start Your AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the Saints vs Falcons on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

NBC (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the Saints vs Falcons on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Saints vs Falcons Preview

New Orleans is in the running for the top seed in the NFC, but will have to avoid another pitfall against the Atlanta Falcons, who have picked up their play of late.

The Saints (9-2) suffered one of the more surprising losses of the NFL season on Nov. 10, getting blown out by the 3-8 Falcons 26-9.

“We didn’t play good football last time,” said Saints linebacker Demario Davis. “We didn’t stop the run well. We didn’t get off the field on third down. We didn’t create turnovers, weren’t good in the red zone. We’ve got to get better all the way around, for sure.”

The Saints can clinch a third straight NFC South title with a win.

“Everybody in this locker room has that on their mind,” said Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins told reporters.

The Saints were able to squeak by another division rival in the Panthers last time out, using a late field goal to win.

“It’s exciting. It’s butterflies. But also, it’s confidence,” quarterback Drew Brees said after the win. “It’s unity. You feel like everybody knows the challenge ahead. Everybody knows what we need to do in order to accomplish whatever it is we need to accomplish to go win the game. Everybody just kind of locks in and goes.”

The Falcons know they’ll get a fired up Saints team after their last upset win, but will be playing for pride.

“That’s what is fun about the division games,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said. “They are teams that are going to go battle for it and go. Offensively, everything starts with Drew and his accuracy.”

The Saints had an uncharacteristic performance last time out, but are eager to prove that the game was just a bad day.

“I think they ran it well,” said Saints coach Sean Payton reflecting on the last game. “Time of possession was in their favor. The third-down numbers were in their favor. Every key component to winning games.

“The only thing that tilted in our favor was that we had one turnover and takeaway and still lost the game. Atlanta did so many things well in that game, and we didn’t or we didn’t do them well enough.”

New Orleans opened as a 5.5-point favorite, but that quickly moved to an even touchdown. The total is set at 48.5 points. The teams have split the last 10 matchups.