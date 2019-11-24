Steelers vs Bengals Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The Cincinnati Bengals will host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Steelers vs Bengals Preview

The Steelers fell to the Cleveland Browns 21-7 last week to drop to 5-5, losing center Maurkice Pouncey to a suspension in the process.

With Pittsburgh’s offense on the field in the closing minute of the defeat, a brawl broke out. Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett ripped Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet off and proceeded to bash it into Rudolph’s head.

Pouncey retaliated against Garrett, punching him and kicking him, resulting in a three-game suspension that was reduced to two games upon appeal.

“I thought it was pretty cowardly, pretty bush league,” Rudolph said postgame of Garrett’s actions, according to Steelers.com. “There is plenty of tape out there to watch. Where did it cross the line? Maybe when he took my helmet off and used it as a weapon.”

Rudolph struggled in his seventh career start, completing 23 of 42 passes for a touchdown and a career-high 4 interceptions.

Pittsburgh trailed 14-0 at the midway break. Each of the Browns’ first-half touchdown drives included a completion of more than 40 yards.

“Cleveland didn’t do anything spectacular, it was just us making mistakes,” Fitzpatrick said after a Wednesday practice, according to Steelers.com. “Baker Mayfield’s a professional quarterback. He sees an open man down the field, he’s gonna throw it.

“We really haven’t done it too often, but it happens.”

He added: “We know what we did. It’s not like they outsmarted us or threw amazing passes or made great catches. It was the stuff that we did, stuff we know we can fix.

“It was unfortunate we lost the game, it is what it is.”

The Bengals, the NFL’s lone winless team, lost for the 10th time last week, falling to the Oakland Raiders 17-10.

Cincinnati quarterback Ryan Finley, in his second start since taking over for struggling longtime starter Andy Dalton, completed 13 of 31 passes for 115 yards and a game-sealing pick on his team’s 11-yard line with 1:17 to play.

“I’ve got to be better. I don’t think I played well enough for us to win this game,” Finley said, according to Bengals.com. “A lot of these NFL games come down to one score, and you need to score in the two-minute situations. Just got to be better, all around. I thought we did a really good job running the ball, and we got into a rhythm on offense. We need to be better at not getting behind the stick, we need to be better on converting third downs and we need to be better in the red zone.”