Eddie Ogden (Taylor Ball) is his junior high school’s star first baseman—and his dad (Mark L. Taylor) is his coach. Eddie’s coach dad has his eye set on college baseball scholarships for his son, but when Eddie signs up for a home economics elective with friends D.B. (Orlando Brown) and Frankie (Reiley McClendon), his secret passion for cooking begins to blossom.

When he enters a cook-off hosted by his TV food idol Bobby Flay that turns out to be the same day as baseball finals, Eddie must decide whether to follow everyone else’s expectations or his own passion. Watch Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off online, and read on in this Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off streaming guide to find out about the stars, what the critics thought of this 2003 Disney Channel Original Movie by Director Paul Hoen and more.

Here’s how to stream Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off right now and everything you need to know about the original Disney Channel movie:

‘Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off’: Overview

Release Date: July 18, 2003

Creators: Executive Producers Jack Jason and Marlee Matlin; Producers Richard D. Arrendondo and Dan Berendsen; Writers Jack Jason, Rick Bitzelberger and Dan Berendsen

Director: Paul Hoen

Starring: Taylor Ball, Orlando Brown, Reiley McClendon, Mark L. Taylor

Rating: TV-G

Synopsis: Eddie Ogden is his junior high school’s star first baseman—and his dad’s the coach. But when he follows his love for cooking and enters a cook-off hosted by his TV food idol Bobby Flay that happens to be the same day as baseball finals, Eddie must decide whether to follow everyone else’s expectations or his own passion.

How Long Is ‘Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off’?

Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off was released in 2003 as an 85-minute Disney Channel Original Movie.

‘Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off’ Plot

Eddie Ogden is his star first baseman for his junior high school team, the Groundhogs—and his dad’s his coach. Eddie’s dad has his eye set on college baseball scholarships for his son, but Eddie’s not so sure. Baseball’s okay, but what really excites him is watching cooking shows on The Food Network—especially Bobby Flay. When it comes time to sign up for elective classes, Eddie tricks his friends D.B. and Frankie into taking a home economics class. As his secret passion for cooking begins to blossom, his father grows more disappointed and disapproving and he loses nearly all his friends.

Then Eddie enters a cook-off that could win him a scholarship to culinary school—but it turns out to be on the same day as baseball finals. Eddie decides to go to the game because he doesn’t want to let his dad and his team down. On the way, though, he stops by the cook-off and learns his TV food idol Bobby Flay is the judge. He goes to the game, but his teammates can see how distracted he is, and they finally encourage him to follow his dream and go to the cook-off. Eddie doesn’t win, but Bobby Flay admits to Frankie that he thinks Eddie did the best—and most importantly, Eddie now has his dad in his corner.

‘Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off’ Cast

Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off featured two of Disney Channel’s biggest tween stars at the time, Taylor Ball and Orlando Brown, plus other notable actors. Here are a few of the main players.

Taylor Ball as Eddie Ogden

Eddie Ogden plays first base for his junior high school’s—and his father’s—baseball team, but his real passion is cooking. Ball is best known for his 2002 to 2006 television series Still Standing, in which he played the eldest child Brian Miller. His most recent appearance is as The Dead Body in the 2015 short Aliment.

Orlando Brown as Frankie (Francisco)

Frankie is one of Eddie’s best friends and teammates who Eddie tricks into taking a home economics class. Viewers may remember Brown from performances dating back to the mid-’90s, including in the movie Major Payne and the television series Family Matters (1996-1998), Safe Harbor (1999), Fillmore! (2002-2004) and That’s So Raven (2003-2007) and in The Proud Family Movie and television series (2001-2005).

Reiley McClendon as D.B.

D.B. is one of Eddie’s best friends and teammates who wins the big game for his team when he finally hits the ball. McClendon has acted in numerous television roles, including as Vico Cerar in The Fosters, and in movies, including as Young Danny in Pearl Harbor (2001) and in the 2008 television movie Sky Kids (originally released as The Flyboys).

Mark L. Taylor as Hank Ogden

Hank Ogden is Eddie’s father and baseball coach who is disappointed by his son’s love of the culinary arts but ultimately learns to support his passion. Taylor’s acting credits span more than 40 years and include kids’ favorite movies Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (1989) and Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey (1993) and the television series A Pup Named Scooby-Doo (1988-1991), Melrose Place (1997-1999), Boston Legal (2006-2008) and Saving Grace (2007-2010).

‘Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off’ Songs and Soundtrack

The most notable music from Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off is the song “Centerfield” by John Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival fame. The song was first released on a 1985 solo album of the same name and is familiar in popular culture through shows like Grey’s Anatomy, movies like Bull Durham and at ballparks nationwide.

‘Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off’ at the Box Office

Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off premiered on July 18, 2003, with 1.86 million viewers.

‘Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

Viewers and critics appreciated how Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off breaks down gender barriers by presenting a male character who’s more interested in cooking than he is in baseball. It also presents important messages about parents’ expectations and being true to oneself. Audiences also love the movie’s not one but two epic food fights.

Where ‘Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off’ Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off featured two of Disney Channel’s biggest tween stars at the time, Taylor Ball and Orlando Brown. MTV.com included Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off on its list of “14 Forgotten Disney Channel Original Movies You Need to Rewatch ASAP.” TVInsider.com named it one of the 7 Disney Channel Original Movies (DCOM) to watch during the May 2016 DCOM marathon. Medium.com ranked it at #9 on a list of 10 DCOMs to watch during the marathon.

‘Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off’ Trailer

‘Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off is a fun and stereotype-breaking take on the follow-your-dreams theme. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Eddie’s Dad Goes From Naysayer to Day Saver

Eddie’s dad Hank is disappointed that Eddie is pursuing his love of cooking at the expense of his baseball career—his obligation to his teammates and his ticket to college scholarships. But when Eddie leaves the playoffs for the cook-off, Hank watches the competition on a portable television in the dugout. He can see that Eddie is behind and has no one to help—so he intentionally gets himself thrown out of the game so he can go support his son.

2. If You’re Into Food Shows, You’ll Probably Recognize the Host of the Big Cook-Off

Yes, it’s none other than Bobby Flay, host, contestant or judge on too many popular food shows to count—starting with his 1996 television series The Main Ingredient with Bobby Flay and including as the Iron Chef in Iron Chef America: The Series (2004-2014), BBQ with Bobby Flay (2004-2006), Boy Meets Grill with Bobby Flay (2003-2007) and more recently Worst Cooks in America (2012-2019) and Beat Bobby Flay (2013-2019).

3. If You’re Into Zombies, You Might Almost Recognize Eddie Ogden’s Friend Hannah

New Zealand actress Rose McIver has more than 50 acting credits to her name, including recently as Olivia Moore in the television series iZombie (2015-2019). She also acted as Tinker Bell in the grown-up fairy tale television series Once Upon a Time (2013-2017), Vivian Scully in the series Masters of Sex (2013-2014), Skank with Attitude / Horny Mourner in the 2014 television series Play It Again, Dick and as Summer Lansdown / Yellow Bear R.P.M. Ranger in Power Rangers R.P.M. (2009). She’s well known for her role as Lindsey Salmon in 2009 movie The Lovely Bones.

4. Bobby Flay Didn’t Enjoy Playing a Scripted Role as Himself

“This was my first film and it’s going to be my last,” he told The New York Times. Taylor Ball, who plays Eddie, was thrilled to get to work with Flay—Ball was a big Food Network fan who frequently watched Bobby Flay with his mother.

5. Want to Make Eddie Dogs? Here’s How

At least one blogger has taken on the challenge of making Eddie Dogs—a favorite Eddie makes for his friends complete with ketchup, mustard, relish, sauteed onions, sauerkraut, horseradish, tomatoes, and jalapenos. “I studied the movie long and hard to make sure I got every detail correct for this recipe,” she says.

