How to Stream ‘Fantasia 2000’: Your Family Viewing Guide

Fantasia 2000 brought the Fantasia film to an entirely new generation of Disney fans. And now that you can stream Fantasia 2000 on Disney Plus, it’s, yet again, being presented to an entirely new generation of fans.

And, any parent will tell you that it’s exciting, simply because it means their children might discover one of mom’s/dad’s favorite films.

If you’re like us, you like to have a movie guide alongside you when streaming to digest all of the information about that movie while you’re watching. Luckily, Heavy has you covered with this ultimate family guide for Fantasia 2000 below.

Fantasia 2000 is one of the classic animated Disney movies that will be streaming exclusively on Disney’s new subscription streaming service, Disney+.

‘Fantasia 2000’: Overview

Release Date: December 31, 1999 (IMAX), June 16, 2000 (Wide)

Creators: Executive Producer Roy Edward Disney, Producer Donald W. Ernst, Writers Eric Goldberg, Hans Christian Andersen, Joe Grant, Gaetan Brizzi, Paul Brizzi, Don Hahn, David Reynolds, Irene Mecchi

Director: James Algar, Gaetan Brizzi, Paul Brizzi, Hendel Butoy, Francis Glebas, Eric Goldberg, Don Hahn and Pixote Hunt

Starring: Steve Martin, Itzhak Perlman, Quincy Jones, Bette Midler, James Earl Jones

Rating: G

Synopsis: Fantasia 2000 presents a compilation of classical music set to modern animated interpretations that take audiences on eight separate journeys in the course of one feature film.

How Long Is ‘Fantasia 2000’?

Fantasia 2000 is a 75-minute animated film featuring new interpretations of classical music.

‘Fantasia 2000’ Plot

Like its 1940 predecessor, Fantasia 2000 comprises a collection of classical music backed with modern animated interpretations of the music. As the movie begins, scenes from Fantasia float into place to form the set and stage, where musicians begin to tune their instruments while animators work away at their desks. Conductor James Levine takes the podium and the music begins. Celebrity hosts introduce each segment.

In “Symphony No. 5” by Ludwig van Beethoven, abstract animation reminds viewers of beautiful butterflies. As they flit about the world of shadows and light, they are chased by a colony of bats, but ultimately the light overcomes the darkness. The piece is introduced with archived footage of Deems Taylor, the composer and classical music promoter who narrated Fantasia.

“Pines of Rome” by Ottorino Respighi is introduced by Itzhak Perlman. Its animation features a pod of flying humpback whales who fly to outer space.

In “Rhapsody in Blue” by George Gershwin, Duke, Joe, Rachel and John each long for a better life in 1920s New York City. Their intertwined stories are animated in the style of well-known caricaturist of the time Al Hirschfeld. The piece is introduced by Quincy Jones.

The animation for “Piano Concerto No. 2, Allegro, Opus 102” by Dmitri Shostakovich is based on Hans Christian Andersen’s story “The Steadfast Tin Soldier.” In it, a one-legged toy soldier falls in love with a ballerina toy and protects her from an evil jack-in-the-box—but the Disney version has a happy ending. Bette Midler introduces the segment.

James Earl Jones introduces “The Carnival of the Animals (Le Carnival des Animaux), Finale” by Camille Saint-Saens. In it, a flock of flamingos tries to force its yo-yo-loving comedian member to conform to the norms.

“The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” by Paul Dukas is the only segment seen in both Fantasia and Fantasia 2000. In its animation, based on a poem by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, audiences will recognize this segment for its Sorcerer Mickey. Penn and Teller introduce the piece.

“Pomp and Circumstance – Marches 1, 2, 3 and 4” by Edward Elgar offers the score for a Donald-and-Daisy interpretation of the biblical story of Noah’s Ark. The piece is introduced by conductor James Levine.

“Firebird Suite – 1919 Version” by Igor Stravinsky tells the story of a Sprite who accidentally wakes the Firebird. The Firebird, who lives in a volcano, destroys the forest, but the Sprite survives to restore it. Angela Lansbury introduces the segment.

‘Fantasia 2000’ Cast

The cast of Fantasia 2000 includes a number of well-known actors who host different segments of the film. Here are a few of the main players.

Steve Martin as Introductory Host

Martin offers a comedic opening as the introductory host of Fantasia 2000. A well-known comedy writer and actor, Martin’s career dates back to his work on The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour in the late 1960s and includes acting roles in The Muppet Movie (1979), The Jerk (1979), All of Me (1984), Little Shop of Horrors (1986), Father of the Bride (1991), The Pink Panther (2006) and on Saturday Night Live (1990-2019).

Itzhak Perlman as Host

Perlman plays violin and hosts the segment “Pines of Rome” in Fantasia 2000. Called “the pre-eminent violinist of our time,” Perlman is famed around the world for countless musical performances and has appeared on The Ed Sullivan Show (1964), Live from Lincoln Center (1978-2012), Sesame Street (1980-1990), Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood (1993), at President Barack Obama’s inauguration (2009) and in numerous other popular events and programs.

Quincy Jones as Host

Jones hosts the “Rhapsody in Blue” segment of Fantasia 2000. Jones is a famed producer, musician and actor with professional credits dating back to the 1960s. He produced The Color Purple (1985), Michael Jackson’s music video Bad (1987), the television documentary The History of Rock ‘n’ Roll (1995), and the television series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (1990-1996), In the House (1995-1999), and MADtv (1997-2009). His music has been featured on nearly 170 movie, television and video game soundtracks.

Bette Midler as Host

Midler hosts the “Piano Concerto No. 2, Allegro, Opus 102” segment of Fantasia 2000. A world-famous actress and singer, Midler’s acting credits include The Rose (1979), Oliver & Company (1988), Beaches (1988), Hocus Pocus (1993) and Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore (2010). Midler and her music have been credited in more than 300 movies and shows.

‘Fantasia 2000’ Songs and Soundtrack

Fantasia 2000 offers modern interpretations of eight pieces of classical music. Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 5,” Ottorino Respighi’s “Pines of Rome” and Igor Stravinsky’s “Firebird Suite – 1919 Version” are performed by James Levine and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. Levine and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra are joined by piano soloist Yefim Bronfman for Dmitri Shostakovich’s “Piano Concerto No. 2, Allegro, Opus 102”; by Gail Niwa and Phillip L. Sabransky for Camille Saint-Saens’ “Carnival of the Animals, Finale”; and the Chicago Symphony Chorus and Kathleen Battle for Sir Edward Elgar’s “Pomp and Circumstance, Marches #1, 2, 3 & 4.” George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” is performed by Bruce Broughton, The Philharmonia Orchestra and Ralph Grierson. Leopold Stokowski and The Philadelphia Orchestra perform Paul Dukas’ “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice.”

‘Fantasia 2000’ at the Box Office

Fantasia 2000 opened in 54 IMAX theaters nationwide on December 31, 1999, grossing more than $6.9 million in its first week at the box office, according to The Numbers. After its release in regular theaters on June 16, 2000, it ultimately earned $69.6 million in domestic box office revenues. It ranked at number 31 for Top 1999 Movies at the Domestic Box Office. Disney’s original animated musical feature Fantasia (1940) earned $83.3 million at U.S. box offices during theatrical runs in every decade from the 1940s to the 1990s.

‘Fantasia 2000’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

Critics on the film review site Rotten Tomatoes gave Fantasia 2000 an overall rating of 8?%, with mixed reviews. While TIME Magazine praised the film for offering “some fine artists the chance to stretch and frolic, even as it reminds today’s audiences of animation’s limitless borders,” the Atlanta Journal Constitution thought less of the feature, saying, “Whatever its flaws—from kitschy cupids to racist centaurs—at least the first Fantasia had a human touch. The sequel seems cold and mechanical by comparison.” The Globe and Mail summed it up: “As with the original Fantasia, the new film is a mixture of artistically respectable and mediocre moments, which for overall ambition and range, has no parallel in the world of contemporary animation.”

Where ‘Fantasia 2000’ Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

Fantasia 2000 was released as a sequel 60 years after its predecessor, Fantasia, Walt Disney’s third animated feature film. Disney’s original vision for Fantasia was for it to be an evolving film on continuing release with new segments replacing old ones over time. That idea was dropped after Fantasia‘s disappointing box-office and critical reception, and it wasn’t until the 1980s when the idea of a sequel was revived, after Michael Eisner became head of the company and Walt’s nephew, Roy E. Disney, raised the idea again. Though it continued to languish, the successful 1990 reissue of Fantasia seemed a sign that people were interested in a sequel, and in 1991 Eisner approved the production. Produced by Roy E. Disney and Donald W. Ernst, Fantasia 2000, like its predecessor, comprises animated segments set to classical music, each introduced by a celebrity in live-action scenes. The sequel uses mostly new music but keeps “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” in homage to Fantasia. Fantasia 2000 was nominated for nine accolades and won four, including the 2000 Producers Guild of America Visionary Award.

‘Fantasia 2000’ Trailer

‘Fantasia 2000’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

Fantasia 2000 was a major production for Disney but received a mixed response from critics. Here’s what you need to know.

1. ‘Fantasia 2000’ Was the First Animated Feature Film Shown in IMAX.

The film’s creators felt releasing it into IMAX theaters would create a sense of buzz, and it did: Fantasia 2000 set records at the time for the highest gross revenues for any IMAX release. When Disney couldn’t reach an agreement with the only IMAX theater in Los Angeles to show Fantasia 2000 on Disney’s terms, the company built a $4 million temporary IMAX theater itself.

2. The Release of fantasia 2000 Included Costly Live Performances

Fantasia 2000 actually premiered on December 17, 1999, at Carnegie Hall in New York, with the animation presented on the big screen and conductor James Levine leading the Philharmonia Orchestra in playing the soundtrack. Seven live performances costing $1 million each were held at Carnegie Hall, the Royal Albert Hall in London, Theatre des Champs-Elysees in Paris, Orchard Hall in Tokyo and at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on December 31, part of a $2,000-per-person black-tie New Year’s Eve event.

3. The Cast Includes Other Real and Animated Celebrities

In addition to Steve Martin, Itzhak Perlman, Quincy Jones, Bette Midler and James Earl Jones, the cast features Penn Jillette and Teller as hosts for “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice,” James Levine himself as host for the “Pomp and Circumstance” segment, and Angela Lansbury (Bedknobs and Broomsticks (1971), The Last Unicorn (1982), Murder, She Wrote (1984-1996), Beauty and the Beast (1991), Mary Poppins Returns (2018)) hosting the segment “Firebird Suite – 1919 Version.” Wayne Allwine, Tony Anselmo and Russi Taylor provide the voices of Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and Daisy Duck, respectively, in the “Pomp and Circumstance” segment.

4. Disney Began Work on a Third Film in 2002 but Scrapped the Project by 2004

The sequel was to include two segments that were begun in the 1940s and unearthed during the making of Fantasia 2000. One, Destino, was released as a short in 2003. Begun in 1945, Destino was a collaboration between Walt Disney and surrealist painter Salvador Dali. The other, Lorenzo, was released as a short film in 2004, 61 years after work on it initially began.

5. Look for the Hidden Mickey!

Watch closely in the “Pomp and Circumstance” segment and you’ll see Mickey and Minnie standing on the roof of the Ark after the rain stops.

