How to Watch UCLA vs Long Beach State Basketball Online

The UCLA Bruins basketball team will host the Long Beach State 49ers at Pauley Pavilion on Wednesday for each side’s season opener.

UCLA vs Long Beach State Basketball Preview

UCLA fired head coach Steve Alford after a 7-6 start to the 2018-19 season, then handed the reins to interim head coach Murry Bartow. The Bruins finished the year 17-16 overall and 9-9 in Pac-12 play, missing the NCAA Tournament for just the second time in seven seasons.

In April, the school hired head coach Mick Cronin away from the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Bruins added just two freshmen over the offseason: forwards Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Jake Kyman, rated as four-star recruits by ESPN.

But the team is expecting big contributions from a pair of redshirt freshmen who missed last season with health issues. Point guard Tyger Campbell — a four-star recruit in the class of 2018, per ESPN — suffered a torn ACL in an October 2018 practice, knocking him out for the year. Power forward Shareef O’Neal — ESPN’s 89th-rated prospect in the class of 2018 and the son of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal — sat out after being diagnosed with a heart condition in September 2018. He underwent heart surgery in December of that year.

In an 87-57 preseason exhibition victory over Division II’s Stanislaus State Warriors a week before UCLA’s season opener, Campbell scored 14 points and dished 11 assists, both team highs, and turned the ball over just once. O’Neal scored 6 points and grabbed 5 rebounds.

“First of all, I think it’s great that he’s back on the floor. I went through it. Obviously, he’s a lot better player than I ever was, but a knee injury is tough mentally, not just physically,” Cronin said of Campbell, according to the UCLA athletics department website. “The physical rehab’s way harder than people know, having gone through it myself, but the mental part is a big hurdle for him and Shareef (O’Neal). Obviously, Shareef’s a lot more serious from the fact that it was his heart, but it’s great to see those guys back on the floor. I think Tyger is a guy that, certain guys play better in practice. I got a feeling he’s one of those guys that’s better in games, which is a good thing.”

The 49ers, who are entering their 13th season under head coach Dan Monson, went 15-19 overall and 8-8 in Big West play a year ago.

Their top four scorers from the 2018-19 campaign — Deishaun Booker, Bryan Alberts, Temidayo Yussuf, and K.J. Byers — have since graduated. Edon Maxhuni — who scored 7.2 points per game last season, tied with wing Jordan Roberts for fifth on the team — forewent his junior season to play professionally in Europe.

In October, the team tabbed Roberts, fellow junior Colin Slater, and senior Drew Cobb as captains.

“We’re a work in progress,” Monson said, according to The562.org. “It’s been slow getting everyone on the same page. I’m afraid that will show early in the season, but I think this team is going to grow quickly.”