USA vs Canada Nations League Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The United States men’s national team will host Canada when the CONCACAF Nations League begins its final two match days of the group stage at Exploria Stadium in Orlando Friday.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN2.

USA vs Canada Preview

Canada currently are in first place in Nations League Group A with nine points heading into this match, which will be its final group stage contest. With a win or a draw, the Canadian team will earn a spot in the tourney’s finals while also giving them points in the FIFA rankings that could help the team attain its big-picture goal of qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Canada’s coach, John Herdman said recently that his team will be ready, considering the stakes: “The USA have their motivations for this match, but for us it is another cup final, another game that could decide our fate for qualification to the Hex, so we will give absolutely everything we have to move this country one step closer to achieving that goal,” Herdman said.

The United States will be without several of their stars, including Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams and Timothy Weah. USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter will likely rely on Josh Sargent to lead the attack for the Americans, and Weston McKennie and Alfredo Morales will provide a strong midfield presence. Brad Guzan should get the start at keeper for the Americans with Sean Johnson backing him up.

Berhalter is excited for the match, and he says his team will be ready to go: “Advancing to the knockout phase is our priority, and that starts by getting a win against Canada,” he said recently. “We will be ready to play, the team is looking forward to competing in front of our fans. Orlando has been a great venue for the National Team, and the support of our fans makes a big difference.”

A victory for the U.S. would bring them within three points of the Canadians heading into the final group stage match. Canada currently has a +4 goal differential advantage over the United States.

The United States is 16-10-10 all-time against Canada. The two teams most recently met in October, and Canada won that match 2-0.