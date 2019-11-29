Virginia Tech vs Virginia Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The Virginia Cavaliers football team will host the Virginia Tech Hokies in ACC play on Friday.

The game is scheduled to start at Noon ET and will be televised on ABC. If you don’t have cable, you can watch the game live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PS4 or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include ABC (live in select markets).

Start Your AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of Virginia Tech vs Virginia on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your AT&T TV Now credentials.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

ABC (live in select markets) is one of 60-plus live TV channels included with Hulu With Live TV, which also comes with Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of Virginia Tech vs Virginia on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

YouTube TV comes with 70-plus live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets).

Get YouTube TV

Once signed up, you can then watch Virginia Tech vs Virginia live on your computer via the YouTube website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other compatible streaming device via the YouTube app. You can also watch on ESPN.com or the ESPN app by signing in with your YouTube TV credentials.

If you can’t watch live, YouTube TV comes with included DVR.

ESPN Digital Platforms

The game is also on ESPN3, which you can watch on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet, or streaming device via the ESPN app.

You won’t need to log-in to a cable provider to watch this way as long as you are signed in to a participating Internet Service Provider (ISP). However, if you don’t have one of those, you can also sign up for one of the above options and then use your AT&T TV Now, Hulu or YouTube TV credentials to sign in and watch the game on the ESPN digital platforms.

Virginia Tech vs Virginia Preview

In Bud Foster’s last home game, the longtime Virginia Tech defensive coordinator’s unit pitched their second consecutive shutout.

The Hokies thumped the Pitt Panthers 28-0 on Saturday to improve to 8-3 on the year and 5-2 in conference play. They’ve won six of their last seven to put themselves in position to play for ACC’s Coastal Division crown against a Cavaliers squad with identical conference and overall records.

“I can’t say enough good things about our guys,” Hokies head coach Justin Fuente said, according to The Associated Press. “I felt that way about them early in the year, too, though. I really did. I’m enjoying every moment with them. I think they’re a special group of young men. They’ve been through special circumstances and stuck together.”

In August, Foster announced he’d retire at the end of the season. The 59-year-old has been a Hokies assistant since 1987, taking over as defensive coordinator in 1995.

A week before the win over the Panthers, the Hokies demolished the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 45-0 on the road. A week before that, Foster’s defense held the then-No. 19 Wake Forest Demon Deacons to 17 points in a home victory.

“You couldn’t have scripted it any better, I don’t think, when it’s all said and done,” Foster said, per The Associated Press. “As far as down the stretch, the Wake game (a 36-17 win), and then to go to Georgia Tech and play the way we did (a 45-0 victory) … and then it was a playoff game today, basically. To play the way we did, we didn’t play tight, we played with confidence, we executed, we made plays, and to see that from a coaching perspective is very gratifying.”

The Cavaliers have also won three straight.

Last week, they stepped away from ACC play to down the Liberty Flames 55-27 at home. Seven Cavaliers combined to rush 44 times for 227 yards and 4 touchdowns, as head coach Bronco Mendenhall turned to his bench late.

“The reality is that we have the Coastal Division championship and basically the state championship and a lot to play for,” Mendenhall said, according to 247Sports. “Now that we’ve said all that, it becomes interference. It’s playing the game, preparing for the schemes, strategies and matchups and anything that allows us to drift outside of that really works counter to our preparations. It really is all about the game within the lines, not anything else. My message every single day is coming right back to the execution.