How to Watch 2019 People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet Online

The E! Network has become a staple on the red carpet for awards shows. The network usually puts together a suite of content around each event that they cover, from the the Golden Globe Awards to the Billboard Music Awards.

Tonight, E! Live from the Red Carpet: People’s Choice Awards 2019 will start at 7 p.m. EST and be hosted by Giuliana Rancic and Jason Kennedy. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of E! on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

E! is one of 85-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of E! on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the red carpet live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include E!.

You can start a free 5-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of E! on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch the red carpet live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including E!.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of E! on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘E! Live from the Red Carpet: People’s Choice Awards 2019’ Preview

Giuliana Rancic and Jason Kennedy will kick things off as the co-hosts of the red carpet show. They will be providing interviews with the night’s biggest stars and nominees, as well as breakdowns on the night’s most stunning fashion looks. Joining Rancic and Kennedy will be Nightly Pop host Nina Parker, celebrity stylist Brad Goreski and E! News style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi.

A stunning roster of celebrities are slated to appear during the 2019 People’s Choice Awards, which goes live at 9 p.m. EST. Comedians David Spade and Rob Riggle will present awards, along with Brittany Snow, Joey King, Jacob Tremblay, Asante Blackk, Jenna Dewan, Kelly Rowland, Karamo Brown, Sean Hayes and Terry Crews.

Pop stars Alessia Cara and Kelsea Ballerini are set to take the stage and perform, while a trio of celebrities will be honored with “Icon” awards tonight. Jennifer Aniston will receive the People’s Icon, Gwen Stefani the Fashion Icon and Pink will be honored with the People’s Champion Award.