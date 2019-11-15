How to Watch Baylor vs Texas State Basketball Online

The No. 24-ranked Baylor Bears look to get back on track after dropping their last contest when they take on the Texas State Bobcats in a Salute to Veterans game on Friday.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

How to Watch Texas State vs Baylor

The game (9 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on TV anywhere, but you can watch it live on ESPN+

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of several Baylor and Big 12 basketball games this season, plus other college basketball and live sports every day, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

Or, if you also want the new Disney+ streaming service and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to 25 percent savings.

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch Baylor vs Texas State live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Texas State vs Baylor Preview

The Baylor Bears look to get back in the win column when they host the Texas State Bobcats in a Salute to Veterans game on Friday night.

The Bears (1-1) fell eight spots to No. 24 in the AP Top 25 Poll after dropping last Friday’s game to Washington, 67-64, at the Armed Forces Classic in Anchorage, Alaska.

Baylor led for 36:24 but wilted down the stretch, managing to score just a single point in the final 5:38.

The Bears, who made the 10-plus hours trek north, went 8-for-21 from three-point range, which was a stark difference from their first game when they made 18 three’s in a blowout win over Central Arkansas.

Leading the way for Baylor against Washington was sophomore guard Jared Butler, who scored 18.

Redshirt senior forward Freddie Gillespie added 11 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.

Baylor, who was picked second in the Big 12 Preseason Coaches Poll, is 125-16 in non-conference home games under head coach Scott Drew.

Meanwhile, Texas State (2-1) is coming off a 75-48 win on Tuesday over last season’s Southwest Athletic Conference NCAA Tournament representative, Prairie View A&M.

The Bobcats were led by senior guard Nijal Pearson who scored a season-high 23 points and added five rebounds.

Pearson earned first-team All-Sun Belt Conference honors last season.

Junior Isiah Small recorded a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds, and also swatted away two shots in Tuesday’s win.

The Bears and Bobcats are meeting for the first time since 2006 when Baylor defeated Texas State 89-64 on Dec. 2.

ODDS:

Baylor -15

Total Points Over/Under: 135.5