How to Watch Belmont vs Saint Louis Basketball

The Saint Louis Billikens basketball team will host the Belmont Bruins on Saturday in Gotham Classic play.

How to Watch Belmont vs Saint Louis

The game (5 p.m. ET start time) will be on Fox Sports Midwest locally

Belmont vs Saint Louis Preview

The Bruins won their first two Gotham Classic tests before stepping outside of the series to play the away portion of their annual home-and-home with the Lipscomb Bisons, called the Battle of the Boulevard, on Wednesday.

Belmont edged their Nashville rivals 73-67, overcoming 27-of-69 (39.1%) shooting from the field and 11-of-18 (61.1%) shooting from the free-throw line.

“I’ll give Lipscomb some credit but we definitely weren’t our best selves tonight,” Belmont head coach Casey Alexander said, according to the Belmont Vision. “But we’ll learn from it, and it’ll definitely help us. We’re not going to take this for granted anymore than we didn’t take the win for granted at Boston College.”

Center Nick Muszynski and guard Adam Kunkel scored 16 points apiece to pace the Bruins. Grayson Murphy scored 12 to go with a game-high 5 assists and a team-high 13 rebounds. The 6-foot-2 point guard’s 9.4 rebounds per game lead all players from the Ohio Valley Conference.

“You can’t do it as the point guard unless you want to go get it,” Alexander said of Murphy’s rebounding, per the Belmont Vision, “and he’s done it consistently now for however many games we’ve played.”

The Billikens bounced back from their first defeat of the season on Wednesday, besting the winless High Point Panthers 67-55 at home to improve to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the Gotham Classic.

Saint Louis carried an 11-point lead into the midway break, then saw the Panthers cut the deficit to four with an 8-1 run to open the second period.

“We’re happy to get the win but it was done in a very careless manner,” Saint Louis head coach Travis Ford said, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “We celebrated about a minute and 30 seconds and then I said I was going to dive into things I’m not happy about. I’m not happy with the toughness of our team.”

Billikens freshman guard Gibson Jimerson came off the bench to score 25 points in 35 minutes, both game highs.

“Gibson shot the ball well and made some good, tough shots, too,” Ford said, per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “But I like Gibson because his defense keeps improving and he’s taken pride in that and wants to get better. He’s probably never been coached as hard as I have, but he’s really accepted it.”

Jimerson shot 10-of-16 from the field and 5-of-10 from deep. He entered the night with 31 total points across the team’s first four contests.

“I made my first shot or two and you kind of feel it when you get in a rhythm,” Jimerson said, per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “They did a great job finding me. I couldn’t make them without my teammates giving me the ball. It was a good performance.”