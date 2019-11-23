How to Watch Dartmouth vs Brown Football Online

The Brown Bears football team will host the Dartmouth Big Green on Saturday, with the latter playing for at least a share of the Ivy League title.

Dartmouth vs Brown Preview

The Big Green entered last week in the Ivy League driver’s seat, as the conference’s only undefeated team. But they lost to the Cornell Big Red 20-17 to fall to 8-1 overall and 5-1 in league play, tied atop the conference standings with the Yale Bulldogs.

“We were just inconsistent,” Big Green head coach Buddy Teevens said, according to The Dartmouth. “You hit a big play, and then you’d take a tackle for a loss. You had a ball tipped — normally it would be a safe pass for us, and it was knocked down. You had an errant throw, those things happen. I would say that it was a collection of things. It was just a domino effect, things kept happening that haven’t happened to this point. We were not clean in our execution on either side of the football, and it cost us.”

The Big Red took the lead for good with an eight-play, 75-yard drive capped by a 24-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. Immediately preceding the strike, Dartmouth defensive end Niko Lalos went offside on third-and-4, giving Cornell a fresh set of downs.

“Since I’ve been here, Cornell has always played us tough,” Big Green cornerback Isiah Swann said, per The Dartmouth. “Always. All their kids, no matter what their record is, they’re always a good team on Saturday. As Coach T always says, ‘The team that plays the best on Saturday is going to win the game.’ It doesn’t matter what your record is, or how well you’ve done during the season or what you’ve done, Cornell’s going to come out and play their hardest. They happened to be the better team this Saturday.”

The Big Green would guarantee themselves a share of the Ivy League title with a victory on Saturday, when Yale will play the Harvard Crimson. If Dartmouth and Yale lose and the Princeton Tigers best the Penn Quakers, then Princeton, Dartmouth, and Yale would share the conference championship with 5-2 marks.

“It’s going to hurt today, and it’s going to hurt tomorrow,” Swann said, according to the Valley News. “But we’re still playing for rings next week.”

Brown thumped the Columbia Lions last week for their first Ivy League win since Nov. 12, 2016, improving to 1-5 in conference play and 2-7 overall.

“We’re getting better,” Bears head coach James Perry said, according to The Brown Daily Herald. “We’re a much better team than we were five weeks ago (or) six weeks ago. We’ve practiced hard and worked hard to do that.”