How to Watch Dayton vs Charleston Southern Basketball Online

The Dayton Flyers basketball team will host the Charleston Southern Buccaneers on Saturday.

How to Watch Dayton vs Charleston Southern

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but you can watch it live on ESPN+

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of several Dayton and A10 basketball games this season, plus other college basketball and live sports every day

Dayton vs Charleston Southern Preview

The Flyers took their season debut a week ago, edging the Indiana State Sycamores 86-81 at home.

“Both offensively and defensively, we have room for improvement, but on Nov. 9, I didn’t expect us to be playing our best basketball,” Dayton head coach Anthony Grant said, according to the Dayton Daily News. “Hopefully, we’ll get a lot better.”

He added: “We have several guys who haven’t really played in front of a crowd in a long time. It’s been quite a while, especially for our transfers, and also just playing with each other, we’ve had some guys out for extended periods of time. We haven’t had a chance in practice to really mix different lineups and see different combinations out there. That was the first time for some of those guys to play together.”

Flyers big man Obi Toppin, last season’s Atlantic 10 rookie of the year, dominated on both ends of the floor, scoring 29 points on 10-of-16 shooting to go with 12 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 blocks.

“He’s a first-round draft choice,” Indiana State head coach Greg Lansing said, per the Dayton Daily News, “and he’s even better in person than he is in watching the games on film.”

Flyers junior guard Jalen Crutcher added 14 points to go with a game-high 6 assists.

Dayton built a 12-point lead early in the second half, only to see the Sycamores storm back and cut the deficit to one with 15 seconds left.

“For about 28 minutes, our defense was kind of where we wanted, and toward the end of the game, it was a lot closer than what we wanted,” Dayton forward Ryan Mikesell said, per the Dayton Daily News. “We’re watching film and learning from it. It’s a lot easier to learn from a win than a loss.”

The Buccaneers got pounded by the Furman Paladins 91-47 on Tuesday to fall to 1-2 on the season.

Charleston Southern shot just 20-of-61 (32.8%) from the field and 4-of-23 (17.4%) from 3-point range, making only four trips to the free-throw line.

Only one Buccaneer scored in double figures — redshirt freshman guard Travis Anderson dropped 14 points to go with 4 assists, both team highs.

“Furman came in to compete and that’s a really good basketball team,” Charleston Southern head coach Barclay Radebaugh said, according to The Post and Courier. “We were overmatched from the start. Offensively, we were a train wreck. I thought we played with effort. We were trying. We just didn’t make shots. We were outcoached and outplayed.”