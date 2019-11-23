How to Watch FAU vs UTSA Football Online

The UTSA Roadrunners football team will host the FAU Owls in Conference USA play at the Alamodome on Saturday.

How to Watch FAU vs UTSA

The game (6 p.m. ET start time) won't be on TV anywhere, but you can watch it live on ESPN+

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch FAU vs UTSA live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

FAU vs UTSA Preview

The Owls crushed the Florida International Panthers 37-7 two weeks ago to improve to 7-3 overall and 5-1 in Conference USA play ahead of a bye week. They’re tied with the Marshall Thundering Herd atop the West Division, though Marshall holds a head-to-head tiebreaker over FAU. So if the Owls are to play in the conference title game, they’ll need some help from one or both of the Herd’s last two opponents.

“It’s another game in the way of what we’re trying to accomplish,” Owls cornerback Meiko Dotson said of the victory over FIU, according to The Palm Beach Post. “We know it’s a rivalry, we’re excited for it, but we just try to do what we had to do.”

FAU running back Malcolm Davidson carried the ball 18 times for 153 yards and 3 touchdowns, all game highs. His quarterback, Chris Robison, connected on 22 of 37 passes for 298 yards and a score.

A redshirt freshman, Robison’s 18 touchdown passes rank second among Conference USA signal-callers, and he’s tossed just 4 interceptions across 10 contests. In 12 games last year, he threw 12 touchdowns and 12 picks.

“I’m definitely pleased that I’ve gotten better at taking care of the ball and getting the ball into the end zone,” Robison said, according to FAU Owl Access, “but I’m still not satisfied with my performance.”

The Roadrunners lost their season-opening starting quarterback, Frank Harris, to a shoulder injury in their fourth game of the season, a Sep. 21 defeat to the North Texas Mean Green. Since then, they’ve watched the emergence of LSU transfer Lowell Narcisse.

Last week, the quarterback threw for a career-best 325 yards on 21-of-40 passing, tossing a pair of touchdowns and a pick and adding 31 yards on the ground in a 36-17 loss to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles that dropped the Roadrunners to 4-6 overall and 3-3 in conference play.

“I honestly don’t think I’ve scratched the surface of what I’m going to be,” Narcisse said this week, according to 247Sports. “I still feel like I left at least 50-something yards out there. Every week I’ve been getting better, so it’s exciting to see where this thing will go.”

Narcisse struggled as a passer in his first two starts following Harris’ injury, completing 14 of 33 (42.4%) throws, though he impressed on the ground, rushing for 204 yards and a pair of scores.

In four starts since, he’s gone 65-of-106 (61.3%) for 5 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

“I think the more he plays, the more comfortable he is,” UTSA head coach Frank Wilson said, per 247Sports. “We knew it would take time. Each week he’s built on it and got a little better.”