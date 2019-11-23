How to Watch VCU vs Florida Gulf Coast Basketball

The No. 21 VCU Rams basketball team will host the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles on Saturday.

How to Watch Florida Gulf Coast vs VCU

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be on MASN locally, but anyone in the US can watch it live on ESPN+

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch Florida Gulf Coast vs VCU live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Florida Gulf Coast vs VCU Preview

The Rams pounded the Jacksonville State Gamecocks 93-65 at home on Sunday to improve to 4-0 on the year.

VCU’s pressing defense helped the Gamecocks to 21 turnovers as the Rams shot 38-of-66 (57.6%) from the field and 11-of-26 (42.3%) from 3-point range.

“We’re just setting the tone because we score off defense, really,” VCU guard Vince Williams said, according to The Commonwealth Times. “We just match the intensity every game, and coach [Rhoades] preaches that to us every day in practice.”

Williams, one of six Rams to score in double figures, came off the bench to drop 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting in 17 minutes, adding 3 rebounds and 2 assists.

It was his third game since recovering from offseason shoulder surgery.

“He’s just a really good basketball player. He has a great feel for the game,” Rams head coach Mike Rhoades said of Williams, per The Commonwealth Times. “He’s always around the ball. … When he catches the ball, he already knows what to do with it.”

FGCU opened their season with four consecutive losses. On Wednesday, they appeared on their way to a fifth, trailing the Florida Atlantic Owls by 19 with 12 minutes remaining.

But the Eagles stormed back, closing regulation on a 30-11 run to force overtime, when they’d pull out a 72-70 victory.

FGCU guard Jalen Warren — who came off the bench to score 21 points and dish 5 assists, both game highs — accounted for 8 points and 2 assists during the crucial stretch to force extra time.

“We started to be more aggressive, to attack the paint,” Warren said, according to the Naples Daily News. “We stopped being scared. We knew if we stayed the course the shots were going to fall. We caught fire at the right time.”

Warren, a freshman, leads the Eagles in assists per game (3.4) and ranks third in points per contest (10.2). Two sophomores and five freshmen comprise the Eagles’ top seven scorers this season.

“I’ve told our guys, ‘Don’t grow weary of doing good. At some point the results are going to come,’” FGCU head coach Michael Fly said, per the Naples Daily News. “I’m as comfortable in the talent in our program and more importantly the character as I’ve ever been. What’s hard about an 0-4 start is, I know how good we’re going to be not just this year but for a long, long time. When you’re 0-4 it’s hard for the rest of the world to know that.”

He added: “It’s hard to win in college basketball without experience. Our guys are still figuring out their roles. We’re such a new team – only two guys have ever played ball together until this summer. I think our slow starts have been a product of us still getting to know each other.”