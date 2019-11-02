How to Watch Furman vs Chattanooga Football Online

The Chattanooga Mocs football team will host the Furman Paladins in Southern Conference play on Saturday.

The game (2 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on regular TV anywhere, but you can watch it live right here on ESPN+, the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of dozens of college football games and other live sports every week, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

You can sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch Furman vs Chattanooga live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Furman vs Chattanooga Preview

Furman pounded the Western Carolina Catamounts 28-7 last week to improve to 4-1 in SoCon play and 5-3 overall.

The Paladins rushed 47 times for 296 yards (6.3 yards per carry) and a pair of touchdowns, and completed just four passes. Three of those completions went to senior wideout Thomas Gordon, who took a screen pass 36 yards to the end zone to cap off his 76-yard day.

“He usually can do something with it if he gets his hands on it,” Furman head coach Clay Hendrix said, according to The Greenville News.

On Saturday, the Paladins will be tasked with slowing Mocs freshman running back Ailym Ford, who ranks second among SoCon players in rushing yards per game (111.6).

“They have an identity, there’s no question about that,” Hendrix said, per The Greenville News. “They run the football extremely well. I think the back’s maybe the best back we’ve played against, counting Georgia State and Virginia Tech.”

He added: “He breaks tackles against everybody. People bounce off of him. He runs extremely hard. He is a hard guy to tackle. He’s a hard guy to simulate.”

Last week, Ford rushed 29 times for 136 yards (4.7 yards per carry) and a pair of touchdowns, but Chattanooga lost to the Wofford Terriers 35-34 in overtime, falling to 3-1 in conference play and 4-4 overall.

Wofford forced overtime with a touchdown with 19 seconds remaining, then found the end zone on the first play after regulation. The Mocs responded with a touchdown of their own, then went for the win with a two-point conversion attempt. Chattanooga senior quarterback Nick Tiano’s pass to junior wideout Reginald Henderson fell incomplete, giving Wofford the win.

“I’m not going to get frustrated about it. Just flush it, let it go and get ready for Furman,” Mocs senior linebacker Marshall Cooper said, according to the Chattanooga Times Free Press. “I have to flush it because Furman is a big deal. When I get on this bus, my entire focus has to be on Furman. Now if I worry about Wofford, it’s not good. We just have to fix a few things and get ready for Furman.

“Once it gets all glued together, we’re going to be a good team.”

Chattanooga, Furman, and Wofford are the only one-loss teams in the SoCon, which has no undefeated squads.

“We have to figure out a way to defeat Furman,” Mocs head coach Rusty Wright said, per The Chattanooga Times Free Press. “We can’t let this linger over and affect us. We’re still playing for something, and that’s the big thing. We’re all the same now with one loss with a month left.”