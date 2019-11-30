How to Watch Georgia State vs GA Southern Football

The Georgia Southern Eagles football team will host the Georgia State Panthers in Sun Belt play on Saturday.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

How to Watch Georgia State vs GA Southern

The game (6 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but you can watch it live on ESPN+

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of hundreds of college football games this season, plus other live sports every day, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

Or, if you also want the new Disney+ streaming service and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to 25 percent savings.

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch Georgia State vs GA Southern live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Georgia State vs Georgia Southern Preview

The Panthers bested the South Alabama Jaguars last week to improve to 7-4 on the season and 4-3 in Sun Belt play. With the victory, Georgia State set a new program record for wins and ensured themselves a spot in a bowl game.

“Seven wins have never been accomplished in a regular season at Georgia State,” Panthers head coach Shawn Elliott said, according to The Signal. “And we just did it.”

In the squad’s final game at Georgia State Stadium this season, senior quarterback Dan Ellington connected on 21 of 27 passes for 208 yards, 2 touchdowns, and an interception. He got a curtain call in the fourth quarter.

“I soaked it all in,” Ellington said, per The Signal. “I knew it was going to be the last time I walked off the field here at Georgia State Stadium. It was bittersweet … I wish I could do it all over again.”

Running back Tra Barnett, a fellow senior playing for the last time in from of the Panthers’ home crowd, rushed 23 times for 128 yards and a score, bringing his career marks to 2,039 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground.

“I put in the work and time,” Barnett said, per The Signal. “And to go out and get over [the 2,000-yard mark] on Senior Day with my teammates was a great feeling.”

At 6-5 overall and 4-3 in conference play, Georgia Southern will need to beat the Panthers to guarantee themselves a bowl slot — the Sun Belt could have as many as seven teams with six victories, and the conference has just five bowl tie-ins, so the conference could have one or two 6-6 squads miss out.

Last week, they fell to the Arkansas State Red Wolves 38-33.

“We have to understand that six is not enough. We have to go try and get number seven,” Lunsford said Monday, according to WTOC. “Being a 6-6 football team does not guarantee anything, and our guys understand that.”

He added: “We talked about how important getting that win [vs. Arkansas State] would be for us. We didn’t get it. Now our backs are against the wall even more. We have to go get it done to make sure we secure a spot.”

The Eagles will honor 17 seniors on Saturday. It’ll be the class’s last game at Allen E. Paulson Stadium.

“They’ve seen a lot, they’ve been through a lot,” Lunsford said, according to The George-Anne. “They’ve continued to work, scratch, claw in just trying to make sure Georgia Southern football has a product that everybody is proud of.”