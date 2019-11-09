How to Watch Georgia State vs UL Monroe Football Online

The University of Louisiana Monroe Warhawks (3-5) will host the Georgia State Panthers (6-2) at Monroe Stadium in Louisiana Saturday.

The game (5 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV, but you can watch it right here on ESPN+, the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of most Sun Belt football games every week, plus other college football and live sports, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

You can sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch Georgia State vs UL Monroe live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Watch Georgia St vs ULM on ESPN+

Georgia State vs Louisiana-Monroe Preview

The Panthers are riding the wave of a four-game winning streak, and they’re looking to keep on riding that wave against UL Monroe. Georgia State has been scoring over 36 points a game, and they’ve had to score a lot because their defense is giving up over 34 points per contest. The panthers are coming off a 52-33 trouncing of Troy last week.

One of the reasons the Panthers have been putting up so many points is senior running back Tra Barnett. Barnett has 928 yards rushing and eight touchdowns on the season, and he has been a focal point of Georgia State’s offensive attack. Panthers quarterback Dan Ellington has also been solid this season.

Ellington has 18 touchdown passes on the season and just four interceptions to go with 1,771 yards passing. Ellington is a dual threat, with over 500 yards on the ground, and he has been providing opposing defenses with all sorts of unique challenges. He and Barnett have given the Panthers the nation’s 10th ranked rushing attack.

The Warhawks enter this game having lost three of their last four, and a huge reason why has been their porous defense. UL Monroe is giving up way too many points, and they’ll have to buckle down big time if they want a shot in this one. They’re currently surrendering 38 points per contest, and that won’t cut it against this dynamic Georgia State team.

On offense, the Warhawks have been leaning on junior running back Josh Johnson, who has 849 yards rushing and seven touchdowns this season. Johnson has proven hard to take down. He’s averaging a hefty 6.2 yards per carry, and he will likely get the call a ton on Saturday against the Panthers.

The Warhawks also have a dual threat at the quarterback position: senior Caleb Evans, who has rushed for 511 yards while throwing for 1,687 yards so far this season. Evans and Johnson will have opportunities against this Georgia State defense, and they lead an offense that’s averaging over 206 yards rushing a game. Look for UL Monroe to rely heavily on their rushing attack in this one.

The Panthers are 2.5 point favorites in this game, and they are 2-1 over the last three games against the Warhawks. Georgia State won last year, 46-14.