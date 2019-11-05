How to Watch Georgia vs Western Carolina Basketball Without Cable

The Georgia Bulldogs basketball team will host the Western Carolina Catamounts at Stegeman Coliseum on Tuesday for each team’s season opener.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on the SEC Network. If you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch the game live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PS4, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Western Carolina vs Georgia Preview

The Bulldogs went 11-21 in 2018-19, their first season under head coach Tom Crean, and finished 2-16 in SEC play, ahead of only the winless Vanderbilt Commodores.

Only five players from that roster are still with the team: Rayshaun Hammonds, Jordan Harris, Tyree Crump, Tye Fagan, and Amanze Ngumezi.

Incoming are four players ranked on ESPN’s list of the 100 best prospects from the high school class of 2019: Anthony Edwards, Christian Brown, Jaykwon Walter, and Sahvir Wheeler.

“I don’t know what to expect,” Crean said in October, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I’m at that point where your stomach starts to feel a little different right now. That’s because competition is with somebody else now. And right now we’re having to spend so much time learning what it takes to play and how to play rather than what’s going to be most efficient for us. We’re really trying to find what our identity is going to be.”

Edwards, a 6’4″ guard from Atlanta, is ESPN’s fourth-ranked prospect in the class.

“I can’t wait,” Edwards said Monday, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I don’t want to say I don’t really care about expectations but, like, stuff like that doesn’t really bother me. It’s just basketball. Either I’m gonna have a good game or a bad game; either we’re going to win or lose. … As long as the man above wakes me up the next day, I’m fine with whatever people think about me.”

He added: “I just come out to play the game, don’t do too much talking, listen to what Coach says, do what he says and try to get a win. That’s who I am.”

The Catamounts are also entering the season under a second-year head coach, Mark Prosser. They went 7-25 last season, finishing in a three-way tie for last place in the Southern Conference with a 4-14 league mark.

Before the 2018-19 season, forward Carlos Dotson, a transfer from Central Florida Community College, chose Western Carolina out of the roughly 20 NCAA Division I programs to offer him a scholarship.

Dotson went on to lead the team in points per game as a junior, at 13.9. His 9.5 rebounds per contest ranked second among SoCon players, behind Jeromy Rodriguez of the ETSU Buccaneers.

“I was about to commit to Florida Atlantic,” Dotson said in February, according to the Spartanburg Herald-Journal. “But I knew I wanted to play for Coach Prosser at Western. I’ve known him since my 10th-grade year and I’ve always really liked him. He’s a relationship guy. That’s what I like. I can go to his office and talk about things outside of basketball.”