How to Watch Kansas vs Monmouth Basketball Online

The No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks will look to string together their first consecutive wins this season as they host the 1-2 Monmouth Hawks on Friday at Allen Fieldhouse

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

How to Watch Monmouth vs Kansas

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on TV anywhere, but you can watch it live on ESPN+

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of several Kansas and Big 12 basketball games this season, plus other college basketball and live sports every day, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

Or, if you also want the new Disney+ streaming service and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to 25 percent savings.

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch Kansas vs Monmouth live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Monmouth vs Kansas Preview

Kansas bounced back from a narrow season-opening loss to Duke with a 74-62 victory over UNC Greensboro. Devon Dotson led the way, accounting for 22 points, eight rebounds and six assists in 36 minutes of work.

“I thought Devon played great,” Kansas coach Bill Self said. “That was a different Devon than we saw on Tuesday night.”

Dotson was a preseason All-Big 12 pick and showed it against the Spartans.

“I just had a mindset this game, just attack mode,” Dotson said. “I tried to find my teammates and constantly put pressure on the defense. I wanted to have that mindset.”

The Jayhawks are just 1-1, but have reason to celebrate easy in the season. Five-star guard Bryce Thompson announced his commitment to Kansas on Tuesday

“The signing of Bryce is one of our most important signees in recent memory,” Self said. “Landing a top 20 player is a positive statement for our program on and off the court.”

Monmouth was on the wrong end of a blowout last time out, falling to Kansas State 73-54. The Hawks actually led after the first half, but were outscored 53-25 in the second half.

“I thought my kids battled. I was a little worried that we wouldn’t be able to score, because I know how good he is as a defensive coach, and I thought my kids did tremendously well in the first half,” Monmouth head coach King Rice said. “And then I think, you know, they’re a high-major club, and I think the banging of the bodies when you’re playing in these games, all of a sudden we start the second half and we miss three or four layups where I was kind of surprised we got those shots starting the half but we got them.

“When you miss those and then their first one goes in from three after they were 0-10, now that gets their deal going again because they’re not going to miss 10 threes in a half again. We played well, but I knew they were going to come. We made some once it was almost out of reach to try to get it interesting, and then they just made the right plays down the stretch and knocked us off.”

Ray Salnave is the is the Monmouth player to watch. He’s averaged 15 points this season. He scored 20 points last time out against the Wildcats.

Kansas is a whopping 26.5-point favorite for the game.