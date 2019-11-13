How to Watch Kansas State vs Monmouth Basketball Online

The Kansas State Wildcats (2-0) will host the Monmouth Hawks (1-1) at the Fred Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas on Wednesday.

How to Watch Monmouth vs Kansas State

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but you can watch it live on ESPN+

Monmouth vs Kansas State Preview

The Wildcats are coming off a 60-56 overtime victory against UNLV, but one of their star players, senior Xavier Sneed, tweaked his foot in that game and may not be fully ready for Wednesday’s game against Monmouth. Kansas State coach Bruce Weber told The Mercury on Tuesday that he felt Sneed should be good–but he wasn’t certain he’d be fully ready by Wednesday. Weber said Sneed “went about half the practice (Monday), then we kind of pulled him…I think it was sore. We’ll see. Hopefully he makes progress today, has lots of treatment.” Weber then elaborated a bit on the injury:

“It was just a weird injury where if you watch the video, it’s almost like his foot just slipped out from under him,” Weber said of Sneed’s injury. “I hope it’s what you would call a ‘sprain’ or just some damage to some tissue. He finished the game, obviously made some big plays, got us back in it. He made big buckets down the stretch…If he’s OK, I think he’d be able [to play],” Weber said. “But again, we just have to wait and see how he progresses.” Weber also noted that he didn’t feel Sneed’s injury was “severe,” so that’s a good sign for this talented Wildcats team.

The Hawks lost their last game, 94-74, to Hoffstra after winning their opener against Lehigh. Monmouth finished 14-21 overall last year, and are looking to improve this year under head coach King Rice. The Hawks will feature guard Deion Hammond, who led Monmouth in scoring with 13 points against Hoffstra in the team’s most recent loss.

Hammond leads a well-balanced Hawks attack, as Mustapha Traore, Nikkei Rutty and Ray Salnave all scored in double-figures against Hoffstra, each netting 10 points apiece. They’ll be facing a stingy Kansas State defense that has held their opponents to just 55 points per contest so far after two games.

The last time these two teams played each other was in 2002. Kansas State won that game, 73-64.