How to Watch Kansas vs ETSU Basketball

The Kansas Jayhawks (2-1) have a chance to make it three-in-a-row since dropping their opener as they welcome East Tennessee State University (3-0) on Tuesday

How to Watch ETSU vs Kansas

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but you can watch it live on ESPN+

ETSU vs Kansas Preview

Kansas left no doubt last time out, romping by Monmouth 112-57. Isaiah Moss poured in 21 points to lead six Jayhawks in double-figure scoring in a game where here was never a doubt of the Jayhawks dominance.

What made headlines however was Monmouth’s George Papas stealing the ball with Kansas freshman Tristan Enaruna dribbling out the clock and dunking, setting off a minor scuffle.

“I’m actually glad it happened,” Kansas head coach Bill Self said, “because we’ve been on Tristan the whole time about being casual. That’s a prime example of being casual.”

That being said, it was the rare low-light in the game. Moss — who missed the team’s opening loss to Duke — shot 5-of-6 from beyond the arc.

“We just wanted to bring energy,” Moss said. “It starts with defense, just talking, and then letting the game come to us offensively.”

The contest against East Tennessee State contest is what’s being dubbed a “campus-round game” for the Maui Invitational. Kansas is 14-6 all-time in the Maui Invitational, including 2-0 in campus round contests.

One thing the Jayhawks are looking to improve is free throw percentage. They made just 57.8% of their free throws in through their first two games, but got up to 66% after a 24-of-31 performance from the charity stripe against Monmouth.

“We can’t expect to be a 75% free throw shooting team,” Self said recently. “I don’t think that’s a realistic thing. But I think it is realistic to shoot 70 as a team, regardless of who’s up there.”

ETSU understands that the test against Kansas is a mighty one, but should be able to keep it respectable. They were picked to win the Southern Conference and according to KenPom, the Buccaneers are listed at No. 69 overall.

“Kansas has the loudest home atmosphere of any place I have ever coached,” ETSU head coach Steve Forbes said. “I have the utmost respect for Coach (Bill) Self and his program. Our players are excited for the opportunity to play against one of the top programs in the history of college basketball.”

The matchup is the first meeting between the two teams. Kansas is a 15-point favorite for the game with a total of 144 points. East Tennessee State are 1-6 against the spread in their last 7 games, while Kansas are 20-0 straight up in their last 20 games at home.