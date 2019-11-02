How to Watch Kennesaw State vs Monmouth Football Online

The Kennesaw State Owls football team will host the Monmouth Hawks in Big South play on Saturday.

Monmouth vs Kennesaw State Preview

The Owls have won five straight. Last week, they pounded the North Alabama Lions 41-17 to improve to 2-0 in Big South play and 7-1 overall, despite missing more than a dozen players due to illness and injury.

“I’ll be honest with you; this has been a tough week. It might’ve been the toughest week of navigating a lot of stuff in my coaching career. We had 13 guys that did not play today,” Kennesaw State head coach Bohannon said, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We had all kinds of illnesses going through our football team. … We found a way to do it.

“The flu bug got us. I’m going to tell you. I’ve never been part of one like this in my 20-plus years of coaching. Every time you turned around, I’m getting a call from a trainer.”

Kennesaw State, which runs the triple-option offense, ranks first among FCS teams in rushing yards per game (369.5) and rushing touchdowns (37), and they’re third in points per game (41.4).

Senior quarterback Daniel David has rushed for 14 touchdowns, tied for first among FCS signal-callers.

“I’m extremely proud of what Daniel’s done to date,” Bohannon said, per the Marietta Daily Journal. “We had the conversation midway through last year (about what he needed to do), and he said, ‘I’m going to go be the guy.’ He’s embraced whatever it’s taken to win the game. He’s gone about his business the right way.

“It’s amazing for him to get there that quick with only being a starter for a year.”

The Owls have surrendered the third-fewest points per game in the FCS and the fewest in the Big South (14.3). Monmouth’s surrendered the second-fewest points in the league and the 45th-fewest in the FCS (25.8).

The Hawks gave up 32.8 points per game across their first four contests. In the four games since, they’ve surrendered 13.8 points per game.

Last week, Monmouth bested the Charleston Southern Buccaneers 35-13 to improve to 3-0 in conference play and 6-2 overall.

“They’re playing with a lot of confidence and they’re getting used to playing with each other,” Monmouth head coach Kevin Callahan said of his team’s defense, according to the Asbury Park Press. “There are some new guys in the lineup, either starters for first time or being asked to do more than they have in the past. And what you saw early on was guys adjusting to their roles and the people on the field with them. They are starting to galvanize right now and you see that in their performance on the field.”