Michigan State vs Kentucky Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

It’ll be a battle of the nation’s top teams when the No. 1 Michigan State Spartans kick off their season by taking on the No. 2 ranked Kentucky Wildcats at Madison Square Garden Tuesday in the Champions Classic.

Michigan State vs Kentucky Preview

Spartans coach Tom Izzo and his team enter this game with huge expectations awaiting them this season: according to oddsmakers, they’re predicted to win the NCAA tournament in 2020. Izzo and Company will have their work cut out for them, as they begin their season more than a bit banged up.

Michigan State guard Joshua Langford, who is out with a foot injury, likely won’t see the court until January. Sophomore Kyle Kithier will play–although he will be doing so with a broken nose–and both freshman Rocket Watts and senior Kyle Ahrens are also currently battling injuries. The Spartans will rely heavily on player of the year candidate Cassius Winston, who averaged 18.8 points and 7.5 assists last year. Winston will be the team’s most dangerous player this year, and the Wildcats will have their hands full trying to contain him.

On the other side, the Wildcats will be led by EJ Montgomery, Immanuel Quickley and Ashton Hagans. Hagans, the reigning co-SEC Defensive Player of the Year, had 61 steals last season, and he will be looking to continue his stingy defense against what will likely be one of the toughest teams he’ll see all year.

Kentucky should also get a boost from sophomore Immanuel Quickley, who led the Wildcats in scoring in their exhibition games this year, averaging 15.5 points per game. Transfer Nate Sestina also could be a major factor in this game. In the Wildcats two exhibition games, Sestina averaged 12 points and nine rebounds, and he looked like a formidable front court force. The Wildcats are definite underdogs in this game, and they’ll have to play near-perfect ball to bear these Spartans.

Kentucky is 1-1 against Michigan State in the Championship Classic. This will be only the second time in NCAA Division I history where the top two teams in the nation kicked off the season by playing each other.