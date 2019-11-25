How to Watch Maui Invitational 2019 Online Without Cable

The annual Maui Invitational college basketball tournament will take place at the Lahaina Civic Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, from Nov. 25-27.

All games are scheduled to be televised on ESPN, ESPN2, or ESPNU (schedule and bracket). If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of all those channels on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. ESPN and ESPN2 are included in every one, while ESPNU and ESPNEWS are in the “Max,” “Choice,” “Xtra” and “Ultimate” packages.

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of all the 2019 Maui Invitational games on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app. You can also watch the games on the ESPN app if you sign in using your AT&T TV Now credentials.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPNEWS are all included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of all the 2019 Maui Invitational games on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app. You can also watch the games on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle comes with 30-plus live TV channels, including ESPN and ESPN2, while the “Sports Extra” add-on comes with 15-plus channels, including ESPNU and ESPNEWS.

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch a live stream of all the 2019 Maui Invitational games on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app. You can also watch the games on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Sling TV credentials.

If you can’t watch live, cloud DVR is available as an add-on.

Maui Invitational 2019 Preview

For the second straight year, the Maui Invitational will include a pair of teams expected to be title contenders by the time the NCAA Tournament rolls around: the No. 3 Michigan State Spartans and the No. 4 Kansas Jayhawks.

Last year, the Gonzaga Bulldogs bested the Duke Blue Devils 89-87 in the Maui Invitational title game. Both teams reached the Elite Eight in March.

The Spartans and the Jayhawks will be joined by the Georgia Bulldogs, the Virginia Tech Hokies, the BYU Cougars, the UCLA Bruins, and Division II’s Chaminade Silverswords, who hail from Honolulu and host the annual event.

The Jayhawks are led by sophomore point guard Devon Dotson and senior center Udoka Azubuike. Both were named to preseason All-Big 12 team, with the big man taking preseason conference player of the year honors.

On Tuesday, Azubuike powered Kansas to a 75-63 home victory over the East Tennessee State Buccaneers, their third straight win since a season-opening loss to the currently top-ranked Blue Devils.

He scored a season-high 21 points on 10-of-13 shooting, adding 7 rebounds and 4 blocks, another season high.

“They weren’t shooting a great percentage, but we were 1-for-9 from three the first half and 0-for-5 the second half,” Jayhawks head coach Bill Self said after defeating ETSU, according to Kansas athletics department website. “That is by far the worst we have shot it. That has been a concern, but we threw the ball inside.”

He added: “Dok was our best offense, obviously in the second half. He was great. They didn’t double him so it gave him a little space.”

Michigan State has also rattled off three consecutive victories in the wake of a season-opening loss to a top-ranked team, the then-No. 2 (and presently No. 9) Kentucky Wildcats.

Like Kansas, they had two players named to their preseason all-conference team, and one was named the conference’s preseason player of the year: junior point guard Cassius Winston claimed the Big 10’s preseason award unanimously and was joined on the all-conference team by junior forward Xavier Tillman.

Winston’s 17.5 points per game and 6.8 assists per game lead the team. After guiding the Spartans to a 94-46 home victory over the Charleston Southern Buccaneers on Monday, he addressed the Breslin Center crowd for his first public comments since his brother, Zachary, passed away on Nov. 9.

“I lost a piece of my heart, but you guys you keep me going,“ Winston said, per The State News. “I love everything about this place and I really appreciate you guys, so thank you.”