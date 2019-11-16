How to Watch South Dakota vs NDSU Football Online

The North Dakota State Bison (10-0) will host their last regular season home game when they take on the South Dakota Coyotes (4-6) Saturday at the Fargodome.

How to Watch South Dakota vs NDSU

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be on NBC North Dakota in local markets, but anyone in the US can watch it live on ESPN+

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of most North Dakota State and MVFC football games this season, plus other college football and live sports, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

Or, if you also want the new Disney+ streaming service and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to 25 percent savings.

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch North Dakota State vs South Dakota live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

South Dakota vs NDSU Preview

The Bison are the epitome of hot right now. They’re undefeated this season, and they’re coming off back-to-back 50+ point games. Freshman quarterback Trey Lance continues to shine, and his stat line is getting ridiculous: Lance has thrown for 1,792 yards, 21 touchdowns and no interceptions this year. Lance also has nine rushing touchdowns on the season, and he leads a Bison attack that is averaging 41 points a game.

On defense, NDSU has been equally impressive. The Bison are surrendering just over 12 points and 275.2 yards a game on defense, and they have been extremely stingy in the passing game, allowing 159.3 yards through the air per contest. With a win this week, the Bison would clinch the Missouri Valley Football Conference automatic qualifier for the FCS playoffs, so this game has definite significance for them.

South Dakota is coming off a strong 56-21 win against Youngstown State. Led by senior quarterback Austin Simmons, and running back Kai Henry, the Coyotes were excellent on offense. South Dakota ran for 327 yards against Youngstown State–Henry had 130 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Simmons also excelled, throwing four touchdowns in the contest.

On defense, the Coyotes had five sacks against Youngstown State, and they have 25 as a unit on the season. If South Dakota wants to compete in this one, they’ll have to play as well as they did against Youngstown State–or better. They will also have to play more disciplined football than they’ve been playing. South Dakota had 13 penalties for 124 yards in their victory against Youngstown State, and they had 14 in an earlier game against Western Illinois.

The Bison have won 31 straight games. NDSU has a 55-26-2 edge in the all-time series between these two teams. It will also be senior night at the Fargodome, so North Dakota State may be extra hyped.