How to Watch NFL Thanksgiving Games Online Without Cable

Thanksgiving is here and so is some annual holiday football. A trio of NFL games are on tap for fans to take in, spanning nearly the entirety of the day.

The Bears take on the Lions at 12:30 p.m. ET on Fox, then the Cowboys host the Bills at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS, and finally the Falcons meet the Saints at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of all three games on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

NFL Thanksgiving Preview

As it is every year, NFL fans will have a hefty serving of football to go with their turkey on Thursday.

The day kicks off with the Bears (5-6) taking off the Lions in a matinee in a game that will feature one struggling quarterback in Mitch Trubisky and another making his NFL debut in David Blough.

The Lions (3-7-1) announced on Wednesday that Blough would get the nod at QB, with both Matthew Stafford and backup Jeff Driskel injured.

“We’ve put him in certain situations. We have different team periods throughout practice normally when we’re out there,” Lions coach Matt Patricia said. “We like to take those different kind of chances during the week to mix up some of the huddles, and who is out there and who is not. We do it really at all positions, and certainly, Blough is one of those guys that it’s important for us to do that with, too.”

Things get a little spicier in the afternoon, with the Cowboys (6-5) and Bills (8-3) facing off in a game with playoff implications for both squads. Dallas is in a dogfight for the NFC East, while Buffalo needs to keep up their stellar brand of play to stay on top in the Wild Card race and within striking distance of the one-loss Patriots in the AFC East. It’s the first time the Bills are featured on Thanksgiving day in 25 years.

“I’d say it’s an opportunity for us to take a step, another step this season as a football team,” Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters. “So, it’s important … getting rest and prioritizing what and how we want to do things this week and also being grateful for Thanksgiving and all that we’ve been blessed with as well.”

Closing out the day of football is a divisional clash between NFC South rivals Atlanta and New Orleans. With a win, the Saints could lock up a third straight division title.

However, it won’t be easy. The Saints (9-2) suffered one of the more surprising losses of the season on Nov. 10, getting blown out by the 3-8 Falcons 26-9.

“We didn’t play good football last time,” said Saints linebacker Demario Davis. “We didn’t stop the run well. We didn’t get off the field on third down. We didn’t create turnovers, weren’t good in the red zone. We’ve got to get better all the way around, for sure.”