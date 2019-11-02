Nuggets vs Magic Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

After a pair of tough losses, the Denver Nuggets hit to the road looking for a rebound against the Orlando Magic on Saturday.

The game starts at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBA TV (nationally), Altitude Sports (locally in the Nuggets market) and Fox Sports Florida (locally in the Magic market). If you don’t have cable, you can watch the game live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PS4, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

All Markets: FuboTV

NBA TV and Fox Sports Florida (local markets) are among the 95-plus channels included in FuboTV’s main bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports. Altitude Sports isn’t included, but the game will also be on NBA TV in the Nuggets market.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch the Nuggets vs Magic live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes included with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

All Markets: Sling TV

NBA TV is included in Sling TV’s Sports Extra add-on, which can be added to either the Sling Orange or Sling Blue main channel bundle. Fox Sports Florida and Altitude Sports aren’t included, but the game will still be on NBA TV in the Magic and Nuggets markets.

You can sign up for a free seven-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch the Nuggets vs Magic live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage for an additional $5 per month.

Local Magic Market: Hulu With Live TV

Fox Sports Florida (local) is part of the 60-plus live TV channels included with Hulu With Live TV, which also comes with Hulu’s huge on-demand streaming TV and movie library. NBA TV and Altitude Sports aren’t included with Hulu, so this is only an option for those in the Magic market.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Nuggets vs Magic on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Nuggets vs Magic Preview

The Nuggets are expected to be a contender in the Western Conference this season, but have stumbled with consecutive losses after a 3-0 start.

The latest blemish on the Nuggets’ resume was a was a blowout 122-107 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, which rubbed head coach Mike Malone the wrong way.

“We’re a great talk team. We can talk before the season starts about all the things we want to accomplish, and we want to be a contending team,” Malone told reporters after the game, per ESPN. “It’s all (expletive). Don’t tell me about it, show me. And right now we’ve got a lot of guys that aren’t showing me much.”

In particular, he was upset with his starting group, which didn’t bring energy needed to get the victory.

“I thought our starting group struggled. I thought they were low energy,” Malone said. “We were lucky to be down by four at halftime, and they come out and punch us in the mouth to start that third quarter.

“I thought tonight was a disappointing, embarrassing effort. I thought guys off the bench played hard, gave effort. We gotta find ways to get our starters to play the same way, because they’re not playing like that right now. They’re just not.”

It’s been a frustrating start for the Magic, who are 2-3 and were never really competitive their last time out against the Bucks, losing 123-91.

“We just didn’t follow through all the way,” Terrence Ross said after Friday’s game. “We were doing a little bit of that in the first and it kind of deteriorated over the course of the game. We’ve got to do a better job sustaining and understanding how to make our teamwork to the best of our abilities. We got away from that a little bit.”

Much like the Nuggets, head coach Steve Clifford is leaning on his leaders to help turn things around.

“The people most responsible for how hard a team plays every night is the head coach and the best players,” Clifford said after Friday’s game. “That how the NBA works. Nobody else. . . . It was an unacceptable effort against a great team, and they played well. I’m going to say it again. Nobody is more responsible than me and the best players. That’s the way the NBA works. So hopefully we will all do better starting with me tomorrow and the best players, and we’ll see if we can do better.”

Denver is a 4-point road favorite for the game, with a low total set at 200.5. Denver has won eight of the last 10 matchups.