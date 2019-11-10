Ravens vs Bengals Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

A new era starts in Cincinnati on Sunday as rookie quarterback Ryan Finley steps in for long-time starter Andy Dalton as the Bengals look for a spark and their first win of the season against the Baltimore Ravens.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, and if it’s in your market (coverage map), it’ll be televised on CBS. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Ravens vs Bengals on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV or other device via one of the following streaming services:

If the Game is in Your Market: Amazon Prime’s CBS Channel

If you want to watch in-market CBS games, and you don’t need any other channels, Amazon Prime’s CBS channel is a great option.

If you already have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the Ravens vs Bengals on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If the Game is in Your Market: FuboTV

If you want to watch as much NFL as possible beyond just this game, CBS, Fox, NBC (all live in select markets, including Baltimore and Cincinnati) and NFL Network are among the 100-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, while NFL RedZone is included in the Sports Plus add-on.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Ravens vs Bengals on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

If the Game is in Your Market: Hulu With Live TV

Another option for watching as much as NFL as possible, Hulu With Live TV comes with 60-plus live TV channels, including CBS, Fox, NBC (all live in select markets, including Baltimore and Cincinnati) and ESPN.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Ravens vs Bengals on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If the Game is in Your Market: CBS All-Access

Like the Amazon Prime CBS channel, this is a good option if you simply want to watch in-market CBS games. This is ultimately the same as Amazon option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead.

You can start a free 7-day trial of CBS All-Access right here, and then you can watch a live stream of the Ravens vs Bengals on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

If the Game is out of Your Market: SundayTicket.TV

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service isn’t widely available, though, as it’s available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite TV (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of certain metropolitan areas such as San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is available on many different devices.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN Canada right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Ravens vs Bengals and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Ravens vs Bengals Preview

Winless at the halfway point of their season, the Bengals decided to make a drastic change, inserting rookie Ryan Finley into the lineup. The first test out of the gate is against Cincy’s division rival Baltimore Ravens, who led the AFC North with a 6-2 record.

“It’s definitely a great test for him to see what he can do, and of course we know Baltimore is going to dial up every blitz in the book, so we’ve just got to be ready for all of that,” running back Joe Mixon said. “I’m excited for him and it will be a big week for him.”

The locker room didn’t sound completely convinced it was the right move to sent veteran Andy Dalton to the pine.

“I don’t know what it does for the locker room,” cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick said Wednesday. “It’s one of those things where you’ve just got to see how he performs. Obviously I’m not going to be ‘hooraying’ about Andy getting kicked out because he’s a friend, been around him eight years, so I’ve grown to have a lot of respect for the guy.”

Finley won’t have a full array of weapons to work with. Deep threat John Ross III went on injured reserve earlier this season and perennial Pro Bowl pass-catcher A.J. Green will not make his debut despite optimism earlier in the week.

Green has been dealing with an ankle injury he suffered in the preseason, but saw it swell up this week when he was making his preparations to play against the Ravens.

What could help the rook is a running game, which has been non-existent this season. Mixon has just 320 yards on 101 carries.

“It definitely is frustrating I don’t get the ball, but I’m sure, at the end of the day — at least I hope — they’ll understand you’ve got to get the rock to me,” Mixon said. “That’s just what it is.”

Baltimore is coming off its most impressive win of the season, dismantling the Patriots and Bill Belichick’s vaunted defense 37-20. Quarterback Lamar Jackson ran for 61 yards and two touchdowns and went 17 for 23 for 163 yards and a score.

“I feel like our team already knew what we were capable of. We just had to show it, and we did that,” Jackson said. “We have to build off that. We just can’t get on our high horse and feel like we just won the Super Bowl, because we didn’t.”

Jackson was senaraded by chants of MVP down the stretch against the Patriots — a far cry from last season when some talking heads still believed the QB should move to another position.

“This man is the MVP. I’m right behind him. I’m backing him,” Ravens safety Earl Thomas said of Jackson. “When you finish the game like that, it’s just a sigh of relief for us on defense.”

The Ravens are a 10.5-point favorite.