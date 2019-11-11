How to Watch ‘The Voice’ Season 17 Live Shows Online

The live shows begin tonight on The Voice. The show is down to its Top 20 contestants, who will each perform with the hopes of making it to the Top 13. The eight who receive the most votes will be safe, as will the four artists that each coach chooses to save. There will also be a wild card chosen from the remaining contestants. Tonight’s episode starts at 8/7c.

‘The Voice’ Season 17 Live Shows Preview

Many of the Top 20 contestants have voiced their nervousness over performing live. Alex Guthrie talked to AJC about his experience thus far, and what he hopes to achieve as part of John Legend’s team. “This whole time John had been complimentary of my voice but felt I wasn’t giving enough of an emotional performance so I really put it out there,” he said of past auditions.

“I’m working toward true comfort,” Guthrie added. “I used to feel like I needed a guitar to look normal on stage and comfortable. Kelly [Clarkson] taught me how to command attention without it… I’m having so much fun at adult summer camp around ll these wonderful people. It’s going to be a change to go back to a normal life.”

Others, like Kat Hammock, said they are still getting over the fact they got past the Blind Auditions. “I can’t even tell you a single thing that happened in blinds,” she jokingly said. “Because I almost blacked out.” Ricky Braddy told WITN that he can’t wait to perform live on television, because he feels there is more of an intimacy if audiences at home are watching him in real time. “It’s such a different, different game now,” he reasoned. “Because we’re singing for America.”