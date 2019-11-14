How to Watch Vanderbilt vs Richmond Basketball Online

The Vanderbilt Commodores will visit the Richmond Spiders at the Robins Center on Thursday.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs Richmond

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) is on NBC Sports Washington is select local markets, but anyone in the US can watch it live on ESPN+

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of tons of college basketball games this season, plus other live sports every day, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

Or, if you also want the new Disney+ streaming service and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to 25 percent savings.

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch Vanderbilt vs Richmond live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Vanderbilt vs Richmond Preview

The Commodores and new head coach Jerry Stackhouse are off to a good start so far this season. Stackhouse, who was a former North Carolina Tar Heel before he played 18 seasons in the NBA, has led his new team to a promising 2-0 start this year. Vanderbilt beat Southeast Missouri State to start the season before beating Texas A&M-Corpus Christi , 71-66.

“I thought (Monday against Texas A&M) was obviously a hard-fought win,” Stackhouse said this week. “In the end, we did enough. But we know that we are still a work in progress, and there are some things we have to clean up.”

The Commodores will be led by sophomore forward Aaron Nesmith, who is averaging 23 points a game so far, and senior forward Clevon Brown, who is averaging 13.5 points and eight rebounds through two games.

The Spiders have won their first and only game of the season so far, a close 100-98 victory against St. Francis. Richmond is led by junior guard Nick Sherod, who had 27 points in the team’s opener after missing most of last season due to a torn ACL. Spiders head coach Chris Mooney is very happy to see Sherod’s recent success.

“I’m so happy for Nick,” coach Mooney said recently. “I’ve been telling people that I thought he was better than ever and right on cue he showed that. He had a tremendous game.”

Junior guard Jacob Gilyard also chipped in 24 points to go along with five steals in the team’s first win. Gilyard and Sherod will certainly be tested when the Commodores come to town. The Spiders could also be challenged if they are forced to play without junior forward Grant Golden, who had 15 points, eight boards and five assists against St. Francis. Golden is currently dealing with an ankle injury, and his status against Vanderbilt remains uncertain.

The Spiders won the previous contest against the Commodores, 69-66, back in 2011.